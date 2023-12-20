Kentucky teacher fired after alleged inappropriate communications with students

A Bullitt Central High School band teacher was fired after an investigation by school officials found he had inappropriate communications with students, according to a release from Bullitt County Public Schools.

School officials were first contacted in May 2023 by a former student who raised concerns about Rodney Stults.

That information was turned over to the Cabinet for Health and Family Services and the Shepherdsville Police Department.

An internal school investigation substantiated allegations Stults had violated the school policies regarding communications with students.

Meanwhile in July, Sherpherdsville Police Department told school officials additional students had contacted police alleging inappropriate conduct by Stults while they were in school.

Stults was placed in an administrative position while the Shepherdsville Police Department investigation was ongoing.

After that investigation was shared with Bullitt County Schools, Superintendent Jesse Bacon decided to terminate Stults’ contract, according to Bullitt County Schools.

The school declined to comment further. Stults can challenge his termination.

Officials with Shepherdsville Police Department did not immediately return phone calls asking for comment. However, WDRB in Louisville, which first reported on the allegations against Stults, reported Shepherdsille police said due of the statue of limitations, no charges will be filed against the band teacher. The TV station also said the allegations involved at least eight possible victims between 2013 to 2022.

Former band teacher at Kentucky school indicted for rape, sex abuse