Kentucky teen charged after allegedly threatening high school

A Bell County teenager is facing a second degree terroristic threatening charge after allegedly making a verbal threat towards Bell County High School, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers with KSP say they were contacted by BCHS on Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy allegedly made verbal threats to other students. The students reported the incident to staff members, and the principal suspended him that same day.

Detective Jake Middleton investigated the incident, which ultimately led to the arrest of the teen. He was taken to the Bell County Court House, where he was charged with terroristic threatening, and later booked into the Breathitt County Detention Center, per KSP.

KSP says no students are in danger.