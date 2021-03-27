Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

Debris covers the ground after part of the Mother Goose house collapsed on March 24, 2021 in Hazard, Ky. The Kentucky town is rallying to help restore the 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. Until last week, that is, when the goose was beheaded by strong winds. But community support for the Mother Goose house is pouring in.(Dakota Makres/WYMT via AP)
·2 min read

HAZARD, Ky. (AP) — A community in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. Until last week, that is, when the goose was beheaded by strong winds.

The owners had put up a Go Fund Me page on March 20, saying the head had moved off its foundation and couldn't be stabilized. They were raising funds to reconstruct it. Then on Wednesday, they posted an update. The head had fallen.

The building has served as a home, a service station, a market and an inn over the years, WYMT-TV reported. Now community support in Hazard is pouring in. As of Saturday afternoon, the Go Fund Me page had raised more than $7,000. The Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort has also pledged to help out.

So has Joey McKenney, owner of the Appalachian Apparel Company.

“Last week when they were trying to raise money — they said they were having some problems with the roof and the structure and things like that — and so I just kind of started thinking at that point what we could do to kind of help raise money," he told the station.

He came up with a T-shirt designed to look like an old newspaper clipping with the headline, “Beloved Landmark, Beheaded!” McKenny said they will split with profit on the shirt, which should mean around $6-$8 per shirt going to the fund to rebuild the goose. On Friday, he said he already had orders from people in 11 different states.

Phil Neace, son of former Perry County Judge-Executive Sherman Neace, called the goose's beheading “heartbreaking.”

“People from all over the world have come here and taken pictures of it," Neace said. It’s one of the most photographed places in East Kentucky.”

Recommended Stories

  • Calls to boycott Coca-Cola after Biden called Georgia's planned voting restrictions 'Jim Crow in the 21st Century'

    The pressure comes after the omnibus bill of voter restrictions put forward by Republican lawmakers in Georgia was signed on Thursday.

  • Alabama Shakes drummer facing child abuse charges

    The drummer for Grammy Award-winning rock band Alabama Shakes is in custody on child abuse charges. Steven William Johnson, 35, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted on charges of willful torture, willful abuse and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18, news outlets reported. Johnson was taken to the Limestone County Jail.

  • Biden Nominates Joe Manchin’s Wife to Co-Chair Appalachian Regional Commission

    President Joe Biden on Friday nominated Gayle Conelly Manchin, the wife of Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) to serve as co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC). The appointment would see Gayle Manchin, the former president of the West Virginia Board of Education, heading the ARC —an economic development partnership between the federal government and 13 state governments with the aim of investing in Appalachian communities. The West Virginia senator is a crucial vote for Biden and Democrats to be able to pass legislation through the evenly divided Senate. Manchin has recently come under pressure from fellow Democrats over his refusal to back changes to the filibuster. Democrats who are in favor of making changes to the filibuster or eliminating it entirely are stressing the importance of passing the voting-rights bill H.R. 1 to justify the push, and have taken to suggesting that the filibuster is a racist anachronism. Manchin supports certain provisions within the voting-rights legislation but has said that it does not justify doing away with or modifying a key feature of the senate. “No, it will not, no, no,” Manchin told CNN Thursday when asked if Republican opposition to the voting rights bill would change his stance on the filibuster. President Joe Biden referred to the filibuster as a “Jim Crow relic” during his Thursday press conference and Democratic ally Al Sharpton has suggested that Manchin’s opposition to changing or eliminating it will convince voters that he is “supporting racism.” “The pressure that we are going to put on Sinema and Manchin is calling [the filibuster] racist and saying that they are, in effect, supporting racism,” Sharpton said. “Why would they be wedded to something that has those results? Their voters need to know that.”

  • Elite school 'rape culture' scandal: Whitehall launches national investigation

    Britain's elite schools are at the centre of a major Whitehall investigation involving police chiefs, government officials and Ofsted over their handling of the emerging "rape culture" scandal among pupils. Officials from the Home Office and Department for Education are leading a cross-Government response with senior officers, who have been urged to take claims seriously. Inspectors from Ofsted and the Independent Schools Inspectorate are ready to launch immediate and surprise investigations if safeguarding concerns are raised at particular schools, Whitehall sources said. On Saturday night a senior officer said thousands of current and former pupils had come forward as a result of a website "shining a light on peer-on-peer abuse within educational settings across the UK". Officers are examining accounts on the site, called Everyone's Invited, after the National Police Chiefs Council and Government officials met its organiser last week. Robert Halfon, the chairman of the Commons education select committee, criticised senior school staff for being more worried about "woke" issues than the "welfare of students". Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Halfon called for an independent inquiry and demanded that an education minister make a statement in Parliament after the Easter recess.

  • 3 students cited in theft of rare tree in Wisconsin

    Police who were stumped by the theft of a rare pine tree in November from the University of Wisconsin Arboretum said Friday that they have cracked the case. UW-Madison police said three 19-year-old university students stole the tree as part of a “pledge” activity for the former Chi Phi fraternity, which hasn't been recognized as an official student organization since 2015. The tree was planted in 1988 and its theft drew widespread attention.

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • Growing calls to limit German chancellors to two terms following Angela Merkel's handling of the Covid pandemic

    Calls are building in Germany to impose a term limit on how long its chancellors can remain in office amid dismay at Angela Merkel’s handing of the coronavirus pandemic. Mrs Merkel plans to step down following September’s election after almost 16 years in power. But a growing number of critics say the veteran chancellor has been too long in the job. Germany has slipped far behind the UK and US in the race to vaccinate its citizens and Mrs Merkel’s critics say she has failed to provide the necessary leadership in the crisis.

  • Sen. Rubio describes one thing 'we didn't foresee' while crafting PPP aid for small businesses

    A year later, Sen. Marco Rubio (R., Fla.) recalls the race against time to establish the Paycheck Protection Program to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic.

  • Biden taps Sen. Manchin's wife to co-chair Appalachian board

    President Joe Biden is nominating Gayle Manchin, the wife of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, to be the co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership involving the federal government and 13 states. Gayle Manchin, 73, has held multiple government positions linked to education in a state where her husband is a political force. A former teacher, she was on the West Virginia Board of Education from 2007 to 2015 and served a two-year term as its president.

  • U.S. needs new understanding with China or it risks conflict, Kissinger says

    The United States will have to reach an understanding with China on a new global order to ensure stability or the world will face a dangerous period like the one which preceded World War One, veteran U.S. diplomat Henry Kissinger said. Kissinger, now 97, influenced some of the most important turns of the 1970s while serving as secretary of state under Republican Presidents Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford. Speaking at a Chatham House event in London via Zoom, Kissinger said the ultimate question was whether or not the United States and its Western allies could develop an understanding with China about a new global order.

  • Bus Driver, Kind Stranger Attacked After Stopping Assault on Elderly Asians in NYC

    A pair of Good Samaritans came to the aid of two elderly Asian pedestrians being attacked in broad daylight in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week. "He got angry at me and asked who the f*** you are," the passerby told NBC New York.

  • Pentagon linguist pleads guilty to exposing U.S. human assets

    Mariam Taha Thompson began passing secret information after the U.S. killed Qassem Soleimani.

  • Shaka Smart’s departure creates concerns at Texas Tech, Kentucky and Houston | Opinion

    Chris Beard, Porter Moser, Kelvin Sampson and John Calipari are all candidates to replace Shaka Smart at Texas.

  • Biden administration guts Homeland Security Advisory Council

    DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said he would reconstitute the council in the next few weeks as he transitions to a new model for the committee.

  • Utah Governor Signs Bill Requiring All Cell Phones Sold in State Block Porn

    Utah governor Spencer Cox signed legislation that would require filters preventing access to porn on all cell phones and tablets sold in the state.

  • Suspect dead after chase, standoff through multiple Massachusetts towns

    We're learning more about the suspect behind a one-man crime spree who was killed in a showdown with police hours later.

  • 'Succession' star Nicholas Braun says Kim Kardashian 'didn't respond' after he tried to ask her out on Instagram

    The Emmy-nominated actor said in an Instagram video that the reality TV star "didn't say anything" and neither did anyone on her team.

  • British expat believed to be among dozens killed in bloody Islamist siege of Mozambique town

    At least one British expatriate is believed to have been killed as Islamists stormed a Mozambique town and surrounded a hotel where foreigners had taken refuge, military sources told the Telegraph. Four other British nationals were evacuated by helicopter as jihadists known for brutal beheadings went on a bloody rampage through the northern town of Palma. But dozens of expatriates of various nationalities are thought to have died as they were ambushed while attempting to escape from the Amarula Palma hotel, where around 200 people had been sheltering for two days. Decapitated bodies remain scattered across Palma, according to local reports, where fighting between the extremists and security forces has raged on since Wednesday. After mercenaries evacuated the last of the foreigners, the entire town was seized by the militants, security sources said. Children as young as 11 have been beheaded by extremist groups in recent weeks as a brutal insurgency has intensified across the northern Cabo Delgado province.

  • Why Iran experts are skeptical about the significance of Tehran's new deal with Beijing

    China and Iran struck a deal on Saturday that will last for 25 years. On the surface it seems meaningful; in exchange for a steady supply of oil, Beijing agreed to invest $400 billion in Iran, The New York Times reports. But there's skepticism among Middle East experts about whether it actually signals a significant new phase in Tehran-Beijing relations. Dina Esfandiary, a senior adviser at the International Crisis Group and co-author of a book about Iran's relations with China and Russia, told The Wall Street Journal the pact "allows Iran to be a little more intransigent," which could make "Europe and the U.S. a little more nervous because it looks like Iran may have a way out of economic strangulation." But she also tweeted that while it may be a "political and rhetorical win" for Iran, "it doesn't change much in its dealings with China for now." Esfandiary said she concurred with Esfandyar Batmanghelidj, the founder of the think tank Bourse & Bazaar and a visiting fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, who argued the $400 billion figure is "completely made up" and "illogical." In a Bourse & Bazaar article published in September, Jacob Scita, a doctoral fellow at the U.K.'s Durham University, wrote that the $400 billion figure — which is not included anywhere in the official text of the public agreement — came from an unreliable source, reasoning "the pattern of China-Iran trade" suggests such an investment was implausible. It's worth noting, however, that the Times is reporting $400 billion would be invested over the full 25 years, while Scita writes the source claimed the investment would take place over the first five years of a 25-year plan. Either way, Batmangehlidj doesn't think the agreement, which other scholars agree is "vague" and "aspirational," should be overestimated, even if it is "geopolitically significant." "The framing that Iran is pursuing a unique relationship with China, that opens it to dependency, is incorrect," Batmangehlidj tweeted. More stories from theweek.comWhy conservatives should hate Georgia's voting restrictionsGeorgia GOP election official who debunked Trump's fraud claims defends state's new voting restrictionsThe Republican surrender to gun violence

  • COVID-19 prevalence in England no longer falling, UK's ONS says

    The prevalence of COVID-19 infections in England is no longer falling and has levelled off at an estimated 1 in 340 people, Britain's Office for National Statistics (ONS) said on Friday, a possible side-effect of England's emergence from full lockdown. "In England, the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) is likely to have levelled off in the week ending 20 March 2021," the ONS said. The estimate of prevalence at 1 in 340 people was unchanged on the previous week.