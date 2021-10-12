Kentucky US Rep. John Yarmuth won't seek reelection in 2022

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2021, file photo House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., joined at left by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., talks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Yarmuth, who as chairman of the House Budget Committee has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday, Oct. 12, that he will not seek another term next year.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
BRUCE SCHREINER
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, the influential chairman of the House Budget Committee who has played a key role in pushing for President Joe Biden's efforts to expand the nation's social safety net, announced Tuesday that he will not seek another term in next year's election.

Yarmuth, first elected to Congress in 2006, when he unseated a Republican incumbent in the Louisville-area district, said he wanted to spend more time with his family.

The top-ranking Democrat in Kentucky's state Senate quickly announced that he would run for the seat.

Yarmuth, who will be 75 when his final term ends, said he’s in excellent health but acknowledged that the “significant physical demands” of the job will become even more challenging.

“The truth be told, I never expected to be in Congress this long," he said in a video posted on Twitter. "I always said I couldn’t imagine being here longer than 10 years. After every election I was asked how long I intended to serve but I never had an answer. Today I do. This term will be my last.”

Yarmuth is the only Democrat serving in Kentucky's congressional delegation. He had already drawn a primary challenge from state Rep. Attica Scott, but the veteran congressman had been considered the prohibitive favorite for reelection in 2022.

His Louisville-area district is one of the few remaining Democratic strongholds in Republican-leaning Kentucky. But the state's GOP legislative leaders have not revealed their plans on how to redraw congressional boundaries after the 2020 Census.

State Sen. Morgan McGarvey, the top-ranking Democrat in the GOP-controlled Kentucky Senate, quickly announced on social media that he will run for Yarmuth's seat next year.

Yarmuth said his focus for the remainder of his time in Congress will be on furthering his efforts on domestic policy.

“While I have just become a lame duck, I intend to spend the next 15 months working hard to build on my proudest moment: the passage of the American Rescue Plan,” he said, referring to the legislation that provided massive relief for U.S. citizens during the coronavirus panjdemic.

Yarmuth said the Congress can “still do much more for the American people.”

"And since that progress will unfortunately not be done on a bipartisan basis, my chairmanship of the House Budget Committee puts me in a pivotal position to help build an even better future for our citizens,” he said.

Yarmuth has headed the influential Budget Committee since Democrats retook control of the House in 2019 and had easily won reelection in recent cycles, as his district became increasingly blue.

His departure means his party will likely have to work harder to retain his seat, and he becomes the latest in a series of Democrats to announce they are leaving the House next year. Many hail from swing districts that could flip Republican and may even ultimately shift House control to the GOP.

Next year’s midterms were already shaping up as potentially tough for Democrats given that the party that wins control of the White House typically losses congressional seats in subsequent elections, as President Donald Trump and Republicans did in 2018.

Yarmuth joins the likes of Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb, who is retiring as he runs for his state’s open U.S. Senate seat, and Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind, who is stepping away from more rural territory that may also prove tough for his party to win in his absence. Some House Republicans have also announced they won’t seek reelection, but more Democrats have announced plans to leave the chamber.

___

Associated Press reporter Will Weissert in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Alexander Hamilton letter at center of legal fight returned

    A letter written by founding father Alexander Hamilton during the Revolutionary War and believed stolen decades ago from the Massachusetts state archives has been returned following a federal appeals court decision, top state officials said Tuesday. Secretary of the Commonwealth William Galvin hailed the homecoming, after last week's decision by the Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling by a district court judge. The letter was reputedly stolen between 1938 and 1945 by a “kleptomaniacal cataloguer” who worked at the archives, according to the court decision.

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: The 1/6 select committee needs to ‘expose the truth’ during this Congress

    Rep. Raja Krisnamoorthi (D-IL) talks to Nicolle Wallace about why the January 6th select committee is in a race against time and why it’s vitally important that they “get the truth out on the table”

  • Hispanic Democrats aim to build blue wall in Congress

    The campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus is launching an aggressive effort to recruit more Hispanic and Latino candidates to compete next year in swing districts with open seats or Republican incumbents.Why it matters: U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who chairs the CHC BOLD PAC, told Axios he believes running more Hispanic Democratic candidates could increase Latino voter engagement and the prospects for a midterm blue wall keeping Democratic control of the House of Representativ

  • Cleric's supporters celebrate elex results in Iraq

    Hundreds of supporters of Shiite religious leader Muqtada al-Sadr celebrated Monday night in Baghdad the first results of the Iraqi parliamentary elections, in which al-Sadr emerged as the front-runner.

  • Shi'ite cleric Sadr wins Iraq vote on low turnout

    Shi'ite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr's party was the biggest winner in an Iraqi election, increasing his seats in parliament, according to initial results and officials on Monday (October 12).Former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki looked set to have the next largest win among Shi'ite parties.That's unlikely to change much in the status quo - Iraqi Shi'ite groups have held power since Sunni dictator Saddam Hussein was toppled in 2003.Sadr himself has been a dominant figure - and often kingmaker - since then.The unpredictable populist cleric broadcast a live speech on state TV claiming victory and promising a nationalist government free from foreign interference.The election was billed as a chance to wrest control from the ruling elite, but many Iraqis did not believe they'd see fundamental change to the system, or an escape from poverty and economic misery.Turnout hit a record low of just 41%.Sunday's election was held several months early, in response to mass protests in 2019 that toppled a government and showed widespread anger against political leaders many Iraqis say have enriched themselves at the expense of the country.A count based on initial results from several provinces, plus the capital Baghdad, suggested Sadr had won more than 70 seats.If confirmed that could give him considerable influence in forming a government.However, Sadr's group is just one of several that will have to enter negotiations to form a coalition - a period of jockeying for position that may take weeks, or longer.

  • Pelosi 'disappointed' Democrats are shrinking $3.5 trillion social safety net bill

    Pelosi said she hopes Democrats won't have to cut programs such as universal pre-K and elder care because of the lower cost.

  • Husband and wife would-be nuclear spy pair in US Marshals custody after first court appearance

    A husband-and-wife pair of alleged would-be spies who attempted to sell restricted data on the design of nuclear-powered warships will receive court-appointed defense attorneys and have been sent to jail in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service following their first court appearance on Tuesday.

  • 3 members, 2 seats: West Virginia Republicans gird for redistricting showdown

    The state lost one of its three congressional seats in reapportionment, but none of its three incumbents are ready to retire.

  • Hillary Clinton says she will 'never' leave politics

    Hillary Clinton has no plans to leave politics anytime soon, she said.

  • First Snow of the Season Falls in Southwest Colorado

    The first snow of the season fell in southwestern Colorado on October 12.The National Weather Service (NWS) reported a storm would generate “valley rain” and “mountain snow” showers until Wednesday, and forecast temperatures would drop 15 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms. “Susceptible valleys” could see a “hard freeze” by the end of the week, according to the NWS.This video taken by Twitter user @Salsa_Bear, who said he filmed it in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, shows snowfall. Credit: @Salsa_Bear via Storyful

  • Hunter Biden's art gallery arrangement is 'whacko,' according to ethics law expert

    "It leaves, frankly, the Biden administration wide open to concerns that people are going to buy influence," Professor Kathleen Clark told Politico.

  • Where Texas lands in ESPN’s updated FPI rankings after Week 6

    Oklahoma State fell to the middle of the pack, while Texas and Iowa State are neck and neck.

  • Health Insider: Clearing up confusion about COVID-19 booster shots

    Booster shots: who needs them, when, and where to get them?

  • Thomas Sankara trial in Burkina Faso: Who killed 'Africa's Che Guevara'?

    Thirty-four years after the killing of Burkina Faso President Thomas Sankara, 14 men finally go on trial.

  • U.N. chief: Liquidity needed to stem Afghanistan economic, humanitarian crises

    The international community must find ways to inject cash directly into Afghanistan’s economy to avert its total collapse as a growing humanitarian crisis impacts half the population, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Monday. Guterres, speaking to reporters at U.N. headquarters, also accused the Taliban of breaking promises they made after seizing power in August to uphold the rights of women and girls, including allowing girls to attend school. "Broken promises lead to broken dreams for the women and girls of Afghanistan," Guterres said, asserting there "is no way" to heal the economy if the Taliban continue barring women from working.

  • Nancy Pelosi Tells Pope Francis During Emotional Visit, 'You Overwhelm Me'

    The House speaker met with the leader of the Catholic Church and praised him as a "source of joy and hope for Catholics and for all people" and for his influence on leaders to respond to climate change

  • Trump real estate company nearing sale of Washington hotel lease, report says

    Former President Donald Trump's family company is nearing a deal to sell its lease for a hotel in the Old Post Office just blocks from the White House.

  • U.S. Supreme Court leans toward letting Kentucky official defend abortion law

    In another case stemming from a restrictive abortion law, U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled a willingness to let Kentucky's Republican attorney general defend his state's statute - struck down by lower courts - after its Democratic governor dropped the case. The arguments heard by the nine justices did not involve the legality of the 2018 law, focusing instead on the narrow legal issue of whether Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron can take over the defense of it in a bid to revive the measure. Conservative and liberal justices asked questions that indicated sympathy toward ensuring that Cameron, as attorney general, retains the power to act even after a governor of a different political party takes office.

  • Liberal activists plan on 'bird-dogging' Kyrsten Sinema at Boston Marathon

    Activists have accosted Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., on the plane and on her way to the bathroom, and they also plan to follow her at the Boston Marathon Monday, pressuring her to support President Biden's $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, the Build Back Better Act.

  • Rep. Adam Schiff dismissed Matt Gaetz as a 'congressbro' and said it was like 'spring break in there' when Gaetz and other Republicans stormed a secure facility

    Schiff wrote that once they were "bored and stuffed with pizza," after the disruption, "Gaetz and his confederates left the bunker to vote."