Kentucky weather: Gusty winds will be followed by freezing cold. Snow could come with it

Kentucky will face a variety of damaging weather that could cause power outages over the next couple of days, according to the National Weather Service and local power companies.

The potentially hazardous weather began Friday with high winds and rain, and forecasters expected that to be followed by cold temperatures and single-digit wind chills. Snow could come with that cold, and the low temperatures are expected to stick around for much of next week.

Fayette County and other central and western Kentucky counties were placed under a high wind warning from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, according to the NWS. A wind advisory will begin after the high wind warning expires and last until 7 a..m. Saturday.

The NWS said wind gusts will gradually increase Friday afternoon into the evening. Wind gusts of 50 miles per hour are expected and some areas could see even higher wind gusts.

The wind speeds between Friday night and Saturday morning are expected to be between 40 and 50 miles per hour, the NWS said.

The wind gusts are expected to blow down trees, power lines and cause power outages, according to the NWS. It could also create hazardous traffic conditions and minor structural damage.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect later today for strong, potentially damaging wind gusts in excess of 58 mph. The strongest winds are expected between midday and early evening. Remain weather aware today! #KYwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/xwWIbiaH2G — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 12, 2024

After the wind storm is over, the area is expected to see its coldest temperatures since December 2022, according to the NWS. The temperature is expected to peak in the low to mid 30s, but wind chill temperature will be as low as nine.

Temperatures aren’t expected to go above freezing until Thursday, according to the NWS.

There are chances for snow Saturday night, Monday and Tuesday, but the amount of snow and when it could arrive were still unknown Friday afternoon, the NWS said.

A strong storm system is moving through the region today bringing very ️windy conditions and a ️few thunderstorms. As the system moves out of the region tonight, rain will transition to very light snow.️ #kywx #inwx pic.twitter.com/JuYFKyC2jS — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 12, 2024

Kentucky Power preparing for weekend weather

Kentucky Power, which covers a large portion of Eastern Kentucky, said it’s preparing for power outages from the high wind speeds. The company has crews available and ready to work over the weekend in case of outages.

The power company also encouraged people to prepare for outages themselves. Items that were recommended to be featured in an emergency kit include:

Water for drinking and cooking

Flashlights and fresh batteries

Camping equipment like sleeping bags, camping stoves and lanterns

Non-perishable food and a manual can opener

Manufacturers’ instructions for a generator

Instructions for how to manually open a garage door

First aid kit and important over-the-counter medicines

Fully charged cell phone and a battery backup

Kentucky Power customers can stay up to date on outages and projected restoration times on the company’s outage website or mobile app.