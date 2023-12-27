Kentucky’s wins and losses: See the Herald-Leader’s best UK sports pictures of 2023

As we say goodbye to 2023, we take a look back at some of the Herald-Leader staff photographers’ favorite and best University of Kentucky sports photos from games and events during the past year.

The images below and more in the year-in-review video slideshow above capture the memorable moments on and off the field and courts for the UK teams.

Our team of photographers captured the unforgettable snippets in time, whether they were times of celebration, as was the case when the baseball team advanced to the NCAA super regionals, or times of dejection, like Tennessee beating the Cats in football.

Kentucky infielder Émilien Pitre (4) celebrates making the final out against Indiana to win the region and advance to the super regional in the NCAA baseball tournament at Kentucky Proud Park in Lexington, Ky., Monday, June 5, 2023. UK’s season would go on to end with two losses at No. 7 LSU. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

A Kentucky Wildcats fan and A Tennessee Volunteers fan in the stand during the second half of a football game at Kroger Field in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Tennessee never trailed on the way to a 33-27 victory that extended Kentucky’s losing streak to three games. Brian Simms/bsimms@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats guard Kennedy Cambridge (3) celebrates taking the lead from No. 1 South Carolina during the first half of a game at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky., Thursday, January 12, 2023. Despite being down only 4 at the half, UK lost by 29. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats running back Ray Davis (1) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Louisville Cardinals during the game at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Ky, Saturday, November 25, 2023. The 38-31 win by UK was the fifth consecutive in the Governor’s Cup rivalry. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari shouts at the referee after a foul was called on Kentucky Wildcats playing defense against the Texas A&M Aggies during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, January 21, 2023. The win was the third of four straight after a shocking loss to lowly South Carolina. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com

Kentucky Wildcats guard Cason Wallace (22) blocks a shot by Kansas Jayhawks forward Jalen Wilson (10) during the game at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, January 28, 2023. The reigning national champion Jayhawks survived a raucous Rupp Arena crowd what could have been coach Bill Self’s first four-game skid in 20 seasons as Jayhawks’ head coach. But Kansas No. 9 won, 77-68. Silas Walker/swalker@herald-leader.com