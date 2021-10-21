Kentucky woman accused of killing husband during argument over personal property

A man in Breckinridge County is dead after his wife allegedly shot him multiple times after an argument over personal property, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says their assistance was requested for a shooting on Lonnie Haynes Road early Wednesday. After an investigation, troopers accused Amanda Devers, 33, of killing her husband Dennis Devers.

According to KSP, Amanda and Dennis were arguing over personal property when Amanda allegedly shot Dennis multiple times outside of their home. A coroner confirmed that Dennis died at the scene.

Amanda also suffered a single gunshot wound after she accidentally shot herself in the foot, per KSP. She was taken to Baptist Health Hardin for treatment and was later released.

Dennis’ body was taken to the Kentucky medical examiner’s office in Louisville for an autopsy, KSP says. Amanda was charged with murder and was taken to the Breckinridge County Detention Center.