Kentucky woman admits to embezzling money from her employer, committing tax fraud

A woman from Shelby County could spend decades in prison after admitting she embezzled money from her employer and put false information on her tax returns, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Kimberly Jones, 52, pleaded guilty last week to one count of wire fraud and three counts of tax fraud, according to the Department of Justice. She faces a maximum penalty of 35 years in prison, but her sentence will be determined by a federal judge who will consider U.S. sentencing guidelines and other factors.

Jones was an office manager at a business in Bullitt County called Guardian Retention Systems, LLC. She handled money for the company. While working for Guardian, she created a business named KAB Enterprises, LLC to issue false invoices to the company she worked for, according to prosecutors.

Jones used Guardian Retention Systems’ credit cards and bank account to pay the fraudulent invoices, prosecutors said.

Jones also made unauthorized personal purchases with Guardian Retention Systems credit cards in her name and the names of other employees, according to court documents. She also arranged unauthorized transfers from the company bank account and diverted money from customers received by the company’s electronic payment account.

Jones didn’t report her embezzled funds as income on her tax returns from 2016-2018, according to the Department of Justice. Jones admitted to owing the Internal Revenue Service $63,580.

Jones is scheduled to be sentenced in July.