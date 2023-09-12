Kentucky woman allegedly stole $260K from company, used it for vacations, other bills

A controller at a Louisville firm used her access to company debit and credit cards to steal more than $260,000, according to a federal news release.

A grand jury in Louisville indicted Amy D. Hall, 37, on seven charges of wire fraud.

Hall, the accounting controller of a design and construction company, stole more than $260,000 from her employer between December 2019 and September 2021, according to a news release from Michael A. Bennett, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Kentucky, and Robert Holman, special agent in charge of the Unites States Secret Service office in Louisville.

The indictment did not identify the company.

The indictment charged that Hall used company money for purchases for herself and others. It cited payments for loans, utility bills, insurance, retail and restaurant purchases and vacation expenses.

The vendors listed in the indictment included American Airlines, a cosmetic surgery center and a hotel in Aruba.

Wire fraud is punishable by up to 20 years in prison upon conviction.