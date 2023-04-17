Kentucky woman, boyfriend charged in connection to 3-year-old’s death

A Corbin mother and her boyfriend have been indicted in connection to her 3-year-old child’s death, according to Kentucky State Police.

Alexander Ward, 20, and 22-year-old Jordan Taylor, both of Corbin, were indicted after a state police detective presented the case of the toddler’s death to a grand jury, KSP said in a news release Monday. Taylor was indicted on charges of murder, sodomy and strangulation. Ward was indicted on charges of complicity to murder and complicity to strangulation.

Both suspects have been taken into custody, KSP said.

On Feb. 19 the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department notified KSP about the death of a 3-year-old. Court documents say the infant was transported to a hospital and later declared dead by the Whitley County Coroner’s Office.

The lead detective went to the hospital and learned that the victim had injuries that weren’t consistent with Taylor’s statements, according to court documents. The injuries to the victim were documented from the head to the feet and on all sides of the body.

Taylor told authorities he was the only one supervising the 3-year-old up until the ambulance arrived on scene. Taylor’s arrest citation indicates he invoked his fifth amendment rights shortly after the beginning of a non-custodial interview and refused to take a blood test.

A search warrant was later obtained and executed for a blood test from Taylor. His arrest citation did not describe the results of the test, but he was booked into the Whitley County Detention Center the night of the incident.