Kentucky woman charged after boyfriend stabbed during fast food argument

A Paducah woman has been charged with second-degree assault after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend in an argument over fast food, according to the city police department.

Police were called to a home on Goodman Street at 11:05 p.m. Sunday where they found a wounded man walking away from the home, according to a department Facebook post. He accused his girlfriend, Emily Darnell, 23, of stabbing him with a kitchen knife.

According to police, the victim said he was asleep when Darnell woke him up, wanting to go to a fast food restaurant. The man declined and went upstairs to get away from Darnell.

The victim told police Darnell followed him, so he went downstairs. While downstairs, Darnell allegedly grabbed a knife and stabbed the man in the right shoulder, left arm and wrist, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, police said. Darnell was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.