Kentucky woman charged with father’s murder is arrested on new bond violation

A Barren County woman charged with the murder of her father is back in jail after a drug test indicated she’d tested positive for meth, violating her bond conditions.

Cheryl “Leighanne” Bennett, 46, was indicted on a murder charge for the death of her father, Michael “Mickey” Logsdon. Bennett’s mother, 71-year-old Donna Logsdon, was also indicted on a murder charge in January 2023 by a Barren County grand jury. They are alleged to have turned off and on a machine that assisted with Michael Logsdon’s breathing over the course of five hours, causing his death.

Both women had been out of custody since January while their case moves through the court system after a family member posted their bail, according to court documents. For much of that time, the two have been on house arrest at the home where the murder allegedly happened, court documents say.

On Oct. 12, a bench warrant with no bond was issued by Barren Circuit Court Judge John Alexander citing Bennett may have “violated one or more conditions of bond based on a You Turn report” dated for the same day, according to court documents.

You Turn is a GPS monitoring service that has monitored Bennett and Logsdon. According to a letter from the You Turn service, a random drug screening for Bennett came back positive for meth on Oct. 9. Test results suggest Bennett’s methamphetamine levels were four times higher than the 50 nanograms per milliliter cutoff.

The test showed that the sample was also diluted, according to court documents. This is Bennett’s third positive drug test while she has been out on bond, Commonwealth Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner wrote in a motion to revoke Bennett’s bond.

On Friday, Bennett was arrested at the home on Tanglewood Drive where the murder allegedly occurred, according to an arrest citation.

Bennett is currently housed at the Barren County Detention Center, according to online jail records. She appeared via Zoom on Monday for a court appearance where Alexander granted a motion for her attorney to withdraw from the case.

Johnny Wade Bell, the attorney representing Bennett and her mother, filed his motion to withdraw from the case two days before Bennett’s warrant was issued.

Rob Eggert is the new attorney appointed to represent Logsdon, according to court documents. Louisville attorney John Olash is the new attorney representing Bennett.

