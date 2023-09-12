Kentucky woman died after her daughter allegedly left her on the floor for weeks

A Kentucky woman has been indicted for allegedly leaving her mother on the floor of her home for several weeks, leading to her death, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Abra McDonald, 48, was charged with knowingly abusing or neglecting an adult, according to court records. She was indicted Sept. 5 after the incident happened in June.

On June 27, the sheriff’s office learned that 67-year-old Karen McDonald had been lying in the same spot on the floor of her home for several weeks after previously falling, according to the sheriff’s office. She was transported to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, where she died one day later as a result of the physical trauma she sustained.

Abra McDonald lived with her mother and made no attempts to get help despite having cell phone service and neighbors, the sheriff’s office said. The residence also did not have running water.

After the indictment was returned, an arrest warrant was served on Abra McDonald Friday, the sheriff’s office said. She is being held at the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond, according to court records.

The charge Abra McDonald faces is a class C felony and carries a five to 10 year prison sentence if convicted, the sheriff’s office said. She is due in court for an arraignment Sept. 21, according to court records.