Kentucky woman ‘drained savings’ of elderly people to pay for vacations, limos

The former owner of a Kentucky personal-care home has admitted siphoning away more than $80,000 from elderly residents and spending the money on vacations, her daughter’s beauty-pageant costs and other personal items.

Donna Sue Glass, of Greenup County, pleaded guilty to two charges of wire fraud Monday in federal court in Ashland.

Glass owned the Glass Family Care Home, which took in elderly people.

One resident, a man identified as C.W. in Glass’s plea agreement, showed signs of dementia when he lived at the home.

At Glass’s suggestion, C.W. added her as a signor on his bank account, according to the plea.

Over the course of three years, Glass took money from C.W.’s account and used it for expenses that included vacations; costs related to her daughter’s beauty-pageant competitions; tanning-salon memberships; and veterinary care for her pets, according to her plea deal.

The indictment in the case said she also spent C.W.’s money at Victoria’s Secret and a limousine service.

Another resident at the home was P.M.J., whose physical and mental ailments were so numerous that a court named Glass as her guardian.

In that role, the woman’s monthly retirement check of $1,080 was deposited into Glass’s account to use for her, according to the court record.

Glass increased the woman’s rent to $2,500 a month, which was more than she could afford, then claimed the woman owed her money and took it from her savings account, according to the plea agreement.

“In this way, (Glass) drained P.M.J.’s savings,” the plea document said.

When P.M.J moved to another facility, Glass was still her guardian. Instead of paying the other facility, Glass continued to receive the woman’s retirement check under the pretense she owned Glass money.

Glass owes restitution of $76,251 to the estate of C.W., $8,409 to the estate of P.M.J., and $6,035 to another person, according to her plea agreement.

Prosecutors agreed to drop five other fraud charges against Glass as part of her plea.

Glass faces up to 20 years in prison on each count, though her sentence is likely to be less under advisory guidelines. U.S. District Judge David L. Bunning scheduled sentencing in August.