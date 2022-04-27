Kentucky woman gets 20-year prison sentence for child porn convictions

A woman from western Kentucky was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison last week after pleading guilty to multiple child pornography offenses, according to court records and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shasta Coiles, 40, of Lewisport, was convicted on three counts of producing child pornography, two counts of distributing child pornography, and one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor, the DOJ said. Coiles will be on supervised release for the rest of her life once she’s released.

According to an indictment, Coiles knowingly employed, used, persuaded, enticed, induced or coerced two minors to produce sexually explicit content throughout March 2020. One of the victims was under 16 years old.

She was arrested by federal agents that same month and pleaded guilty last year.

“Coiles’ significant sentence will not undo the harm and pain her actions have caused innocent children and their families, but we hope it will serve as a wake-up call to those who think they can hide behind the anonymity of the internet,” Jodi Cohen, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Louisville office, said in a statement.

“Uncovering those who exploit this most vulnerable population will always be a major focus of the FBI and our law enforcement partners,” Cohen said.