Kentucky woman indicted for the murder of her 3-year-old child, state police say

A Kentucky woman has been indicted for the murder of her 3-year-old child, according to Kentucky State Police.

Jamie Hendriksen, 24, was arrested on Monday after being served with the indictment. KSP said the murder charge is related to the death of her 3-year-old child.

The child died at a home on Jay Wheeler Road in Adair County on Aug. 29, 2023, according to KSP. Adair County is located west of Somerset.

KSP declined to elaborate on what happened the day of the incident.

A detective recently presented the case’s evidence to an Adair County Grand Jury, which resulted in the murder indictment.

Hendriksen was arrested and booked into the Adair County Detention Center, KSP said. Her bond is set at $250,000, according to court records.

She will be arraigned in Adair County Circuit Court on Feb. 27, according to court records.