Kentucky woman pleads guilty to buying votes and facilitating organized crime

A Southern Kentucky woman has admitted buying votes in the 2022 primary election.

Lisa Jackson, 36, of Monroe County, pleaded guilty to one charge of facilitating engaging in organized crime, 12 counts of buying votes and one charge of being a persistent felony offender, according to a news release from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Jackson was one of seven people indicted earlier this year in an investigation of election fraud.

Among those seven people was James “Darrell” Jackson, a Monroe County constable who lost the Republican nomination for jailer in the May 2022 primary.

The constable was one of four people charged with working together “as part of a criminal syndicate to purchase votes” in the election, the attorney general’s office said at the time they were indicted.

Two other people were charged with buying votes, but not being involved in organized crime, and one woman was charged with wrongful registration.

The investigation started with a tip to an election-fraud hotline about suspected violations in Monroe County, according to a news release.

Prosecutors from Cameron’s office recommended a 12-year sentence for Lisa Jackson. She has not yet been sentenced but was already already in prison on other charges.

She went to prison not long after the May 2022 election.

James “Darrell” Jackson and two others charged in the case, Sherrye Jackson and Mary Jackson, are scheduled to go on trial in December.