Kentucky woman pleads guilty over the death of a newborn baby

A woman from Clay County who is accused of killing her newborn baby pleaded guilty on Monday, according to court records.

Amber Bowling, 25, was supposed to begin a jury trial on Monday, but court records show she instead chose to enter a plea of guilty. WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, reports that she pleaded guilty to murder and her recommended prison sentence is 40 years.

Bowling is accused of putting a crying baby in a trash bag before throwing the bag over an upstairs banister at an apartment complex in December 2018, according to her arrest citation. A preliminary autopsy report showed the baby died of blunt force trauma to the head and chest, Clay County Coroner Danny Finley said.

Bowling will be sentenced on June 27, according to court records.