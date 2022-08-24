Kentucky woman pleads to pepper spraying officers at Capitol rally on Jan. 6

A Morganfield, Kentucky, woman pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple charges connected to her involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Shelly Stallings, 43, pleaded guilty to seven federal charges, according to the statement. Those charges include assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers using a dangerous weapon, interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly weapon.

The released, published Wednesday, said Stallings and three co-defendants sprayed a chemical irritant – pepper spray – at police officers attempting to secure the U.S. Capitol.

All three co-defendants, including her husband, Peter J. Schwartz, 49, have pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Stallings was arrested in Owensboro, Kentucky, earlier this year on Feb. 16. She pleaded guilty to five felony charges and two misdemeanor offenses.

According to court records, Stallings is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 13, 2023.

Stallings faces a maximum of 56 years in federal prison if she were to receive the maximum sentence on all counts, according to the release.

At least 20 people from Kentucky have faced charges over the U.S. Capitol riot.

This story will be updated.

