Kentucky woman ran to neighbor for help. Boyfriend charged over what happened next.

A man faces multiple charges after allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and the neighbor who tried to shield her, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies received a call at approximately 2:15 p.m. Wednesday from a Knox County woman who said Mark Hoover, 39, of Gray, was threatening to kill her and her neighbor, the sheriff’s department said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Carl Firth said the victim and Hoover had been in a relationship and had lived together.

The victim later told deputies she had tried to lock Hoover out of a residence on Orleans Court, but he managed to break in, according to the sheriff’s department. The woman then ran out the back door to a neighbor’s house and Hoover fired several shots at her before she made it inside.

Hoover allegedly beat on the door of the neighbor’s home, threatening to shoot everyone inside, according to the sheriff. Two children were in the home with the victim and the neighbor.

Hoover left the scene in his vehicle when deputies were called, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies eventually found him on Ky. 1232 ; he was inside his vehicle with a handgun hidden under the passenger seat. Hoover was charged with four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening.

After the arrest, Hoover was served a complaint warrant over two previous incidents involving the same woman, according to the sheriff. Hoover allegedly twice pointed a gun while asking “what knee do you want me to shoot out?”

The victim also told deputies Hoover made multiple other threats and she provided pictures of injuries he inflicted, according to the sheriff’s office.Furthermore, he “engaged in sexual activity with her that she did not consent to,” according to the sheriff’s office. An emergency protective order against Hoover was issued.

Hoover was charged with sexual misconduct, two additional counts of terroristic threatening and two additional counts of wanton endangerment in connection to those incidents that occurred from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22.