Kentucky woman sentenced to 9 years in prison for sending threatening mail to neighbors

An Oldham County woman, who was charged with painting racial slurs in the driveway of her neighbors, was sentenced Thursday to nine years in prison for sending threatening mail to them in 2020, a release from the Department of Justice said.

Suzanne Craft, 54, was also given three additional years of supervised release for sending mail to an interracial couple that contained violent and racial messages between November and December 2020. She was convicted in March by a federal jury on five counts of mailing threatening communications to a family that lived in the Lake Forest neighborhood.

“There is no room in civilized society for violent threats based on race," Kristen Clarke, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said. "We hope that this result brings some measure of peace to victims who had to suffer through the defendant’s terrifying threats of racial violence.”

Vanessa Cantley, attorney for Michaela and Connie Pineda, who received the letters, told The Courier Journal in 2020 that the anonymous letters contained racist slurs and bullets. Craft was served with a no-contact order in July 2020, but was found guilty of contempt of court twice since then for violating the order, court records said.

Craft was previously sentenced to seven days in jail and seven days on house arrest in those two cases, according to court records.

She was also charged in 2020 with three counts of criminal mischief and three counts of harassing communications towards the same neighbors. Cameras placed in the home of Michaela and Connie Pineda showed her painting N-word and a swastika in their driveway.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Suzanne Craft sentenced to 9 years in prison