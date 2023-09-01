Kentucky woman shot, killed ex-husband after he forced way into her home, police say

A Western Kentucky woman shot and killed her ex-husband after he forced his way into the home he had agreed to give up just months ago, according to Kentucky State Police and court records.

The preliminary investigation into the shooting showed that Timothy S. Wright, 56, of Auburn, which is in Logan County, “forcibly entered” the home of Janice Wright, 68, early Friday morning, state police said.

Police said Janice Wright got a gun and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the gun fired once and the bullet struck Timothy Wright, police said in the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office called state police just before 2:30 a.m. to request assistance, according to a news release.

Police did not immediately arrest Janice Wright.

Court records show Janice Wright filed for divorce Feb. 23. The couple married in 2006 but had been separated for some time, according to the petition.

The two signed a separation agreement in April that called for Timothy Wright to give up his interest in their house in return for a $10,000 payment from Janice Wright.

A judge finalized the divorce in June.

Janice Wright had filed a domestic violence petition against her ex-husband Aug. 16. Records available online did not include information on the allegations against him.

A protective order was issued the same day, along with an order for Wright to surrender any guns, court records indicate.