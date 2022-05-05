Kentucky woman who took video selfie inside US Capitol takes plea deal in Jan. 6 riot case

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman who filmed herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot will face a sentencing hearing this summer after accepting a plea agreement from federal prosecutors.

Reva Vincent, from the Edmonson County city of Brownsville, was charged in February with parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor that many other Jan. 6 defendants have faced and that is punishable by up to six months in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.

Vincent, 57, and her attorney, Gary Logsdon, agreed March 8 to the government's plea agreement. The Department of Justice's website says she officially pleaded guilty April 22.

As part of the plea deal, Vincent will pay $500 in restitution, according to court documents.

Logsdon told The Courier Journal Thursday that Vincent "refused to permit or authorize me to discuss her case" with the media.

Vincent's sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 2 in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., before Judge Trevor McFadden.

Prosecutors have indicated the punishment they will seek for Vincent.

The attack on the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump prompted members of Congress to hide and disrupted their certification of President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Five people died during or immediately after the mob's attack, more than 100 police officers were injured.

The more than 750 people from nearly every state charged in the riot have faced sentences ranging from probation and community service to prison time.

Kentucky has seen 19 residents charged in the Jan. 6 riot., with a Morganfield woman joining Vincent in February as the most recent arrests.

According to federal court documents, Vincent and her husband drove several other unidentified people from Kentucky to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 "to protest Congress' certification of the Electoral College." Vincent's husband has not been charged in connection with the riot and is not named in court documents.

Vincent had also made since-deleted Facebook posts urging people to go to a Jan. 6 rally in Washington, D.C., to "Stop the Steal," according to court documents.

On the morning of Jan. 6, Vincent and her husband attended the "Stop the Steal" rally at the Ellipse and then went back to their hotel to rest and have lunch, according to federal prosecutors.

In the afternoon, the couple returned with other protestors outside the Capitol and could hear "flash bangs coming from one side" of the building, later seeing "clouds of tear gas," court documents said.

Vincent and her husband made their up the stairs onto the area of the Capitol outside the East Rotunda door, which was a restricted area, prosecutors said. Vincent then used her phone to take a video of the crowd and her movement from outside to inside the Capitol, according to court documents.

In one video, prosecutors said someone was heard saying the door is opening and Vincent then yelling, "Go, go, go!" Prosecutors said she also was heard saying, "That's our house. Leave our house," "Stop the steal" and "We want our house!"

Vincent's husband was in front of her while outside the Capitol but "lost her in the crowd," according to court documents, which do not indicate that Vincent's husband entered the building.

Vincent entered the Capitol building through the Rotunda door at about 3:01 p.m., according to court documents, filming her entry past two police officers as she stated, "In the door. We're in the door!" and, "We made it inside" and "This is our house, not their house."

When police officers entered the Rotunda, Vincent said, "Uh, oh. They're in trouble," and "Leave our house, we're done with them," according to prosecutors.

After roughly five minutes inside, Vincent left the Capitol through the Rotunda door, per court documents.

While Trump avoided a conviction in the Senate after the House voted to impeach him for his role in stoking the Jan. 6 attack, a special House committee investigating the riot has brought forward his family members and close associates for testimony.

Trump is widely viewed as a possible GOP contender again for president in 2024.

And he may show up at the Kentucky Derby, as an invitation for a Saturday event at Churchill Downs hosted by a Trump-aligned super PAC says the ex-president will attend. The price to attend is listed at $75,000 per person.

