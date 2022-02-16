Kentucky woman used pepper spray on officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot, feds say

Over a year after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI's Louisville office announced Wednesday the arrest of a Kentucky woman in connection with the insurrection.

Shelly Stallings, 42, of Morganfield, was arrested Wednesday in Owensboro and charged with the following offenses "in connection with the violence at the U.S. Capitol" on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C., according to the FBI:

Assault, resisting or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon

Entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds/buildings

Civil disorder

It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

According to federal prosecutors, Stallings and Markus Maly, 47, of Fincastle, Virginia, were named as additional defendants in a superseding indictment that previously included Stallings' husband, Peter Schwartz, and a California man, Jeffrey Brown.

Maly was arrested last month, according to the Department of Justice, while Schwartz and Brown were arrested last year.

"All four defendants are accused of spraying a chemical irritant, pepper spray, at a line of police officers attempting to secure the area of the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol Building," the Department of Justice said in a Wednesday news release. "Maly, Schwartz, and Brown previously pleaded not guilty to charges."

The case against Stallings is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section, with the DOJ credited the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky with providing "valuable assistance."

Stallings is the 18th Kentuckian to be charged in connection with the deadly riot that occurred when a mob assaulted police officers and breached the Capitol while members of Congress sheltered inside from violence that disrupted their certification of President Joe Biden's victory over Trump in the 2020 election.

Federal prosecutors have charged more than 700 people from nearly every state with various offenses, with some receiving jail time or probation to date. A congressional committee investigation into the attack is also ongoing.

This story will be updated.

