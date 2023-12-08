Up late, Kentucky woman wagers $10 on online lottery game — walks away with big jackpot

A Kentucky woman unable to sleep instead wagered on an online lottery game and walked away with a big jackpot.

In a Friday release, officials with the Kentucky Lottery said a Hebron woman secured a more than $200,000 win last week playing Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot, an instant play game.

The woman, who was not named in the release, awoke in the night and checked her email, finding a “bonus bucks” reward from the lottery.

“I started playing Cleopatra Clusters and I usually play for $0.50, maybe sometimes up to $2,” the woman said, per the release. “But for some reason, I don’t know why, but I decided to try at $10.”

In Cleopatra Clusters, a progressive jackpot game, players attempt to collect at least three matching, adjacent symbols within their 48-symbol grid. The game includes some free turns and bonuses.

Players can select a wager amount — 50 cents, $1, $2, $3, $5, $10 or $20 — and 2% of the wager is rolled into the progressive jackpot, according to the game’s rules. All players must be at least 18 years old.

To win the jackpot, players must collect a cluster of at least 20 “Eye of Horus” symbols or collect at least 25 “Cleopatra Bonus” symbols.

The Kentucky Lottery shared this image of a Hebron woman’s recent progressive jackpot win playing Cleopatra Clusters Jackpot, an online lottery offering.

The odds of securing the jackpot on a 50-cent play are 1 in 10 million, while the odds of securing it on a $10 play are 1 in 500,000.

That $10 wager paid off for the Hebron woman, however.

“I saw that I had won but I was expecting maybe $50. But then I saw the jackpot and I couldn’t believe it,” she stated.

The jackpot total on her win was $234,120, prompting her to wake up her husband with the good news.

“I woke up my husband and said, ‘Babe wake up! We just won the jackpot!,’” the woman said. “He didn’t believe me, so I showed him the screenshot. We were unable to go back to sleep after that.”

After collecting her winnings at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, the woman walked away with $167,395.97, and told officials the money will help.

“It’s always right on time,” she said. “Timing is everything.”

She’s not the only Kentuckian to win the jackpot on Cleopatra Clusters. In January, a Bracken County man won the jackpot at more than $116,000, and in May a Northern Kentucky woman wagered $1 and won more than $500,000. At the time, that win was the largest instant play win in Kentucky Lottery history.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.