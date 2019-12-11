Kentucky's new governor to restore voting rights to more than 100,000 former felons

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) made a big announcement during his inaugural address on Tuesday.

Beshear said that on Thursday, he will "sign an executive order restoring voting rights to over 100,000 men and women who have done wrong in the past but are doing right now. They deserve to participate in our great democracy. By taking this step, by restoring these voting rights, we declare that everyone counts in Kentucky. We all matter."

Beshear said he felt compelled to act because his "faith teaches me to treat others with dignity and respect. My faith also teaches me forgiveness." Beshear's father, Steve Beshear, served as governor of Kentucky from 2007 to 2015, and during his final year in office signed an executive order that restored the right to vote and hold public office to more than 140,000 nonviolent felons who finished their sentences, NBC News reports. The order was suspended by Steve Beshear's successor, Matt Bevin (R). Only two states — Kentucky and Iowa — deny the right to vote to anyone convicted of a felony.

