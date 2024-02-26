Kentucky's man of honor: 5 things to know about war hero and master diver Carl Brashear

Knowing when, and where, Carl Brashear grew up might make you pause when you learn he became the first Black master diver in the U.S. Navy.

But Brashear never let adversity stand in his way.

Born in the 1930s in rural Kentucky, Brashear's parents were sharecroppers in the area around Larue and Hardin counties in the middle of the Jim Crow era — known for its segregation and discriminatory treatment of Black people in America.

Though Carl only had a middle school education and spent much of his early life tending to farm duties such as milking cows and chopping wood, he had his sights set beyond the agricultural world of Kentucky.

"My father wanted to get away from sharecropping the farm, so he joined the Navy," Carl's son, Phillip Brashear, recently told the Courier Journal.

Carl Brashear was born and raised in Kentucky. Carl went on to join the U.S. Navy and break boundaries as the first Black person to become a Master Diver. Following an accident, Carl lost his leg but continued to prove himself as a diver for years.

In 1948, after meeting with military recruiters, 17-year-old Carl packed his bags and joined the U.S. Navy, which had only been desegregated two years before his enlistment. At the time, many Black soldiers in the Navy only held lower-level roles such as messmen, cooks and stewards.

Carl helped change that. A few years after joining the Navy, while on a trip to Key West, Florida, he got his first glimpse of Navy divers and knew that was what he wanted to do. But wanting it was easier said than done.

One of the trickiest parts of Carl's journey, even before he put on any diving gear, was getting his application accepted.

"He put in a lot of applications which were denied automatically because they didn't want a Black man going to Navy dive school," Phillip said. "But eventually one went through, and he was sent to Navy dive school."

Through "hard work and determination," Phillip said his father graduated from the dive school and became the first Black and amputee Navy master diver in U.S. history, earning the highest qualification possible for divers in 1970.

Carl Brashear was born and raised in Kentucky before joining the U.S. Navy and becoming the first Black person to be a Master Diver.

"I can honestly say that I reached my goal in the Navy. It was an exciting career, it was a rewarding career, but then it wasn’t a bed of roses either. I had my ups and downs in the Navy, but I would do it over if I could. I enjoyed the excitement of being a deep-sea diver. I think the Navy was the best place for me to grow up and find myself,” a quote from Carl Brashear on the United States Naval Undersea Museum website states.

In 2006 at the age of 75, Carl passed away from respiratory and heart failure, but the legacy he leaves behind is one of grit and perseverance.

"I never want my dad's name to become a myth ... he's going to remain an American military legend," Phillip said.

Here are five things you don't know about Kentucky's war hero Carl Brashear.

The 'Men of Honor' movie is based on Carl Brashear's life

"Men of Honor," a film starring Cuba Gooding Jr., that details Carl's life and journey, was released by 20th Century Fox in 2000. During the production of the film, Phillip said his father spent lots of time on the set as a technical consultant.

The film showcases the racism and discrimination Carl faced and how he overcame it all to become "the best" in the U.S. Navy.

"On premiere night, getting out of the limousine with my father and getting to walk the red carpet with the spotlights and cameras is an experience I'll never forget," Phillip said.

Carl Brashear lost his left leg in an accident but continued diving

Carl Brashear is a native Kentuckian who broke racial boundaries in the U.S. Navy, becoming the first Black person to achieve the rank of Master Diver.

During a mission in 1966, two U.S. Air Force planes accidentally collided off the coast of Spain, sending one plane carrying nuclear weapons into the ocean.

During a retrieval effort, Carl had an accident that caused him to lose his left leg.

"The Navy determined at this point that with the loss of the leg, he wouldn't be able to be a diver again," Phillip said.

But the Navy was wrong. Carl spent the next 11 months rehabbing, recovering, and rigorously training to continue his diving career.

"He proved to the Navy he could be a Navy diver and the Navy decided after everything ... he was capable of doing it, so they gave him his diving rank back, which was a feat in history," Phillip said.

The Radcliff Veterans Center is dedicated to Carl Brashear

In 2023, the Radcliff Veterans Center was named after and dedicated to Carl Brashear, a Kentuckian who became the first Black Master Diver in the U.S Navy.

A Kentucky veterans center in Radcliff was named the Carl M. Brashear facility. The 120-bed veterans home features private suites for residents.

"To have such an honor and such a facility named for my father, it's such a high point in my family's life ... there's entities like this to keep my father's story alive," Phillip said.

Currently, the center is in need of multi-million-dollar repairs for its air conditioning system among other features. This concern was brought up earlier this year during the legislative session in Frankfort.

There is a Navy ship named after Carl Brashear

In 2008, the seventh Lewis and Clark class Auxiliary Dry Cargo ship was officially named Carl Brashear.

The 689-foot-long ship supplies cargo and ammunition to other fleets and can carry more than 6,600 tons of supplies.

Phillip Brashear started a foundation in his father's honor

Phillip Brashear, the son of iconic U.S. Navy veteran Carl Brashear, followed in his father's footsteps and joined the armed forces. Phillip flew helicopters for the U.S. Army.

Phillip's admiration for his father, who he described as "very hard on me" and also "my best friend," extends into every aspect of his life.

Following in his father's footsteps, Phillip joined the Navy. Eventually, he realized his passion was aviation and he transitioned to the Army, where he flew helicopters until he retired in 2022.

In his retirement, Phillip has turned his focus to the Carl Brashear Foundation, which focuses on providing help to veteran hospitals across the country.

Phillip also uses the foundation to keep his father's story alive by traveling to places like the Pentagon, the Library of Congress, various universities, and even the White House to speak about Carl's contributions to the armed forces and U.S. history.

"I think it's good for people to have motivational stories like my father's story so that they can understand and believe that anything is possible," Phillip said.

Contact business reporter Olivia Evans at oevans@courier-journal.com or on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter at @oliviamevans_.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky's Carl Brashear was first Black master diver in U.S. Navy