Kentucky's most expensive Airbnb is a 6-bedroom castle. Here's how much it costs to stay there

With spring break quickly approaching and summer vacations in mind, it’s the perfect time to book a luxurious property to limit traveling extensive distances.

Kentucky residents don’t have to travel far to find some of the most expensive and spacious Airbnb properties in the state.

Where's the most expensive Airbnb in Kentucky?

According to a report from Best Brokers, the most expensive Airbnb in Kentucky is in Prospect, just outside of Louisville. It’s the Prospect Castle, a six-bedroom and five-and-a-half bath with a Scottish and English look to it, situated on 10 acres of forest in the middle of bourbon country.

For $10,800 a night, the space can be yours.

The report analyzed prices for a seven-night stay in July 2024, and the data shows Prospect Castle at a higher price than its current price on Airbnb, for $12,000 per night plus fees.

In 2024, there are more 7 million active rental listings on Airbnb in over 200 countries. According to Nerd Wallet, the average cost to stay in an Airbnb for one night is $314. In the U.S., there are 2.25 million active listings, and the average cost for a one-night stay exceeds $216, according to Best Brokers.

Here’s a peek at the most expensive Airbnb rentals in Kentucky:

What Airbnb's are most expensive in Kentucky?

As indicated in the report, the most expensive Airbnb’s in the state are as follows:

Prospect Castle: Located in Prospect, the property is priced at $12,000 per night, or $13,567 with fees. For a seven-night stay at this six-bed, five-and-a-half-bath property, it would cost $94,970.

Kentucky Derby Estate: Also in Prospect, the property is listed at $10,000 per night, or $13,396 with fees. The seven-bed, eight-bath location would cost $93,773 for a seven-night stay.

Magnolia House: In Louisville, the Magnolia House is available for $8,000 per night, or $10,660 with fees. The two-bed, two-bath property would cost $74,619 for a seven-night stay.

Entire Downtown Building: Located in Louisville, the 28-bed and 19.5-bath location costs $6,716 per night or $8,987 with fees. For seven nights, the property can be rented for $62,907.

Historic Luxury House: Also in Louisville, this four-bed and three-and-a-half-bath location is available for $9,000 per night, or $8,475 with fees. A seven-night stay would cost $59,323.

Derby 150 Dream House: Available for $6,500 per night, or $7,829 with fees. Located in Louisville, a seven-night stay at this five-bed and four-and-a-half-bath would cost $54,801.

Open-entertainment home: The four-bed, three-bath location in Louisville can be rented for $5,700 per night, or $7,582 with fees. A seven-night stay would cost $53,072.

Expansive Home on 7 Acres: In Louisville, the property can be rented for $5,500 per night or $7,430 with fees. The seven-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath costs $52,007 for a seven-night stay.

Derby Horse Farm Destination: Located in Prospect, the property can be rented for $5,000 per night, or $6,689 with fees. The five-bedroom and four-and-a-half-bath costs $46,820 for a seven-night stay.

East End Home: In Louisville, the property is available for $4,900 per night, or $6,546 with fees. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath costs $45,822 for a seven-night stay.

What is the most expensive Airbnb in the United States?

The most expensive Airbnb in the U.S. is The Riverbend House in Aspen, Colorado. The eight-bedroom villa with a fitness center, outdoor pool and private theater is priced at a nightly rate of $55,729. A seven-night stay would cost $390,100, according to Best Brokers.

