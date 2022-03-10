Kentucky's Student Voice Team surveyed 10,000 students about race. Here's what they found.

FRANKFORT — As Kentucky lawmakers trickled out of their offices on the way to the Capitol Thursday afternoon, they passed by more than a dozen students talking about one of the legislative session's biggest topics: race in schools.

Speaking on the Capitol Annex steps, members of the Kentucky Student Voice Team shared the results of a survey of more than 10,000 middle and high school students from nearly every county.

Provoked by the student advocacy group's past equity work, racial reckonings over police brutality and heated debates over "critical race theory," the voluntary survey explored how Kentucky kids perceive race and racism in their classrooms.

The independent, student-led team shared the online survey for a few weeks in December, seeking out student groups who appeared to be underrepresented as results came in.

Interested in education? Sign up for The Hall Pass, our education newsletter

As lawmakers filed past, they likely heard a mix of statistics, thoughts from students and potential solutions the team crafted for policymakers to consider.

The Kentucky Voice Team's Pragya Upreti, 18, of Lexington, issued results from the Race, Ethnicity and School Climate survey of 10,000 middle and high school students from across Kentucky on the steps of the Capitol Annex in Frankfort, Ky. on March 10, 2022.

"We hope ... you will let it shape your thinking and Kentucky's continued conversation about what young people need to ensure more culturally relevant schools and more just and democratic ones, too," Pragya Upreti, a student at Lafayette Senior High School, said Thursday.

Here are some of the biggest things they found:

Racial slurs a persistent issue

Close to half of the students — 46% — felt their school needs to do more to confront racism, they found.

Multiple students wrote about how outwardly racist remarks go unaddressed by school leaders.

Close to a third of students often hear students make slurs and other racially insensitive comments about other students. (Just 3% said the same about their teachers.)

“I can’t think of a thing that my school does to support students of different races or ethnicities,” a white freshman in Robertson County is quoted as saying in the report. “White students can be openly racist and receive no punishment whatsoever.”

Story continues

The Kentucky Voice Team's Abraham Garcia-Romero, 18, of Ohio County, talks about the team's Race, Ethnicity and School Climate survey of 10,000 middle and high school students from across Kentucky on the steps of the Capitol Annex in Frankfort. March 10, 2022

“I wish they understood how hard it is to walk the halls without hearing something racist or a white student say slurs,” a Southeast Asian junior in Pike County said.

One potential solution, students said: Asking teachers and schools to establish and enforce zero-tolerance policies for slurs.

As for their peers, the team recommended informing themselves of other backgrounds, racial disparities and privilege — whether they’re taught formally about those topics or not.

Follow the bills: Track top education bills in the 2022 legislative session

A perception divide?

For some questions, students fell divided along racial lines.

When it came to how students perceived how their schools enforced discipline, 59% of white students felt rules are often fairly enforced regardless of race. That dropped to 46% when students of color were asked.

A white senior from Pendleton County felt Black students got more severe punishments after getting into fights, even if they didn’t start the fight.

Around 46% of students of color — covering all racial minorities — said their race is rarely or never represented on posters or in their textbooks.

“This is pointless. I’m white so of course it’s gonna be represented in textbooks because we ruled the world for hundreds of years,” a white sophomore in Clay County said in response to the question.

Background: Kentucky's anti-'critical race theory' bills draw ire of students, educators

How often is race discussed?

While lawmakers consider legislation to stifle how race is discussed in classrooms, a sizable amount of students say they are already having those conversations themselves.

Two-thirds of white students said they sometimes or often discuss these issues with friends. About 63% of students of color said the same.

Meanwhile, more than half of students said teachers rarely or never talk about race or ethnicity in class.

What to know: Is critical race theory the same thing as equity?

The team wanted teachers to encourage respectful conversations on race in the classroom and in more informal settings, and for lawmakers to back them on that.

“Students are already having these conversations in less structured spaces and could benefit substantially from the knowledge and facilitation skills that great classroom teachers provide,” the team wrote in their report.

White students uncomfortable, but curious

Some white students said they'd like to educate themselves on race and racism, but fear asking well-intentioned questions should they be perceived as racist.

Kira Pusateri, a student at Danville Independent High School, found this trend interesting while examining the survey results.

The Kentucky Voice Team's Minhal Nazeer, 16, of Louisville, issued results from the Race, Ethnicity and School Climate survey of 10,000 middle and high school students from across Kentucky on the steps of the Capitol Annex in Frankfort on March 10, 2022.

"We hear lots of arguments about teaching uncomfortable topics like racism," Pusateri said Thursday.

"But what I took away from this survey was that real discomfort comes from not teaching the subjects and setting up students for a more difficult adult life where they continue to feel out of place asking questions."

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Student Voice Team report on 10,000 student survey on race