Kentucky's teacher pension system says it sold its shares of major Russian bank

Russians flocked to banks and ATMs shortly after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine and the West announced crippling sanctions.

Reports that Kentucky's pension system for teachers is one of the top shareholders in the largest Russian bank are "completely false," the system's lawyer said Friday.

At the close of 2021, the Kentucky Teachers Retirement System was listed as the second largest shareholder of Sberbank of Russia, whose stock prices are tanking amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Beau Barnes, TRS' general counsel, said Friday TRS sold off its shares late last month, losing $3.2 million of its initial $15.6 million investment.

The sale was not mentioned when The Courier Journal asked about TRS' Russian investments earlier this week.

"TRS’s remaining exposure to holdings in Russia is proportionately negligible in a portfolio of about $26 billion," Barnes said in a statement Friday.

About $30 million of TRS's $26 billion investment portfolio — around 0.12% — is in Russian investments, Barnes previously said.

You may also like: A Ronald Reagan speech may soon be required reading for Kentucky kids. Would Reagan agree?

Around 0.05% of TRS's portfolio is specifically in Russian banks, including Sberbank. At the end of 2021, their Sberbank shares were valued at around $13.6 million.

All of TRS's Russian investments are through its international managers, Barnes said. It has no internally managed Russian investments.

The Kentucky Public Pension Authority holds around $51 million in Russian investments, a spokeswoman for the state treasurer's office said. The funds, which equal around 0.23% of its overall $22 billion portfolio, include direct and indirectly managed investments.

Other states have recently pulled out of Russian assets because of the country's invasion of Ukraine. Earlier this week, Connecticut pulled more than $218 million in pension funds from Russian companies.

Prior to TRS saying the shares were sold, U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, a Republican who represents Northern Kentucky, called the TRS investment "unfortunate."

Story continues

"Kentucky Teachers Retirement System was the 2nd largest US 'institutional' holder in the Sberbank or Russia. It’s obviously part of a much larger portfolio, but still unfortunate and notable," Massie tweeted Friday morning.

Earlier this week, Massie was one of three representatives to vote against a House resolution backing Ukraine's sovereignty and calling for an immediate ceasefire.

This story may be updated.

Reach Olivia Krauth at okrauth@courierjournal.com and on Twitter at @oliviakrauth.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky teachers pension system says it sold Russian bank shares