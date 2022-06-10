Kentwood High School staff member arrested

A staff member of the Kent School District was arrested Thursday morning.

Kentwood High School sent a letter to parents and students informing them of allegations of “inappropriate behavior by a KW staff member.” The school said the employee was immediately placed on administrative leave and that law enforcement was notified.

“I’m very concerned. It’s a scary thing,” said Sherry Villasenor, a Kentwood parent.

A deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the connection between the staff member in the letter and online booking charges. Those charges include an investigation into the rape of a child, sexual misconduct of a minor, and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Until the suspect’s first court appearance and the release of charging documents, the school has chosen to withhold the staff member’s name.

The school said that despite these allegations, student safety continues to be their “number one priority.”

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP