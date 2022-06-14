Kentwood HS instructor charged with having sex with student

A Kentwood High School JROTC instructor suspected of having an inappropriate relationship with a student is now facing charges in King County.

Joseph A. Byrd was charged with third-degree child rape and communication with a minor for immoral purposes on Monday.

He was arrested on June 9, after being placed on leave by the Kent School District.

According to court documents, Byrd, 45, was having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student at Kentwood High.

Charging documents say Byrd invited the girl to an empty portable classroom, where they had sex.

He also sent explicit text messages to her saying he hoped they could have sex again and insisted the girl delete all of their texts because he could be fired and sent to jail, according to prosecutors.

“Clearly, the defendant knew his behavior was illegal and inappropriate and was actively trying to hide it,” the prosecuting attorney case summary said.

Byrd is a Marine Corps veteran turned instructor in Kentwood’s Junior ROTC program.

He will enter a plea on June 23 at his next hearing at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent.

His bail is set at $150,000.

