Kentwood man arrested after allegedly assaulting teen at Grand Haven hotel

GRAND HAVEN — A 55-year-old Kentwood man has been arrested after a months-long investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office into the alleged sexual assault of a teenager.

OCSO began its investigation in August, after the incident occurred in a hotel in the city of Grand Haven.

The investigation found the suspect, James “Jimmy” Richard Beauchamp of Kentwood, allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a 17-year-old boy after providing him alcohol. The victim was also photographed without his knowledge or consent.

The case was turned over to the Ottawa County Prosecutor's Office and charges were authorized Nov. 29. They include criminal sexual conduct in the second degree during the commission of a felony, child sexual abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Beauchamp was taken into custody in Kentwood on Friday, Dec. 1, without incident and lodged in the Ottawa County Jail. He was arraigned Friday in 58th District Court. His bond was sent at $500,000 and he remained in custody at the jail as of Monday.

Beauchamp was formerly affiliated with the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids, according to OCSO, and had contact with teens and young adults throughout his employment and volunteer work. He was not a priest.

Investigators believe additional victims may exist. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact OCSO at 616-738-4000 or Silent Observer at 877-887-4536 or mosotips.com.

