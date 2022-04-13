Kenwood High School assistant principal, athletic director arrested, charged in connection with rape

Garry Chadwell, the athletics director and assistant principal at Kenwood High School, was arrested at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday in connection with the statutory rape of a teenager, according to the Montgomery County booking log.

Chadwell was booked into the Montgomery County jail Tuesday evening and later released on a $30,000 bond, according to the booking log.

He is charged in connection with the statutory rape of a victim between the ages of 13 to 18.

Kenwood athletics director Garry Chadwell is facing a charge of statutory rape. In this April 18, 2019 file photo, Chadwell talks to students and faculty during the introduction of Les Greer as the school's new football coach.

Chadwell has been the athletic director at Kenwood High for at least five years. Two weeks ago, he introduced Jarhett Snead as Kenwood High's new football coach.

Chadwell is also a former principal at Northeast High School, according to the district.

This is a breaking story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Clarksville Leaf-Chronicle: Kenwood High School assistant principal arrested, charged in connection with rape