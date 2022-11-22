Kenya bans 'biopiracy' export of lucrative baobabs

3
·2 min read
Baobab tree
Environmentalists worry about the adverse effects of cutting down baobab trees

Kenya has cancelled a licence issued to a foreign company to uproot and export baobab trees from the coastal region amid public outcry.

The Georgian company bought eight of the giant trees from local farmers.

Environmental experts have described the planned export of the trees as "biopiracy".

Authorisation for uprooting the baobabs, which can live up to 2,500 years, was not properly obtained, the environment minister said.

Some farmers in Kilifi county reportedly wanted to clear their land to plant maize.

They sold the trees growing in their private land for between $800 (£670) and $2,400, the UK's Guardian newspaper reported.

It's unclear how old the trees were, but pictures shared online show uprooted trees with huge tree trunks and branches.

"We have agreed that the baobab trees should not be exported until the agreements between the parties are properly regularised," Environment and Forestry Minister Soipan Tuya said on Monday.

The minister's statement did not mention if all the eight trees have been uprooted, but added that action would be taken against state agents who approved the sale.

The UK Guardian news site reported in October that the cut baobab trees had been put in metal cages in Kilifi and were being guarded by security officers while awaiting export.

The trees were reportedly being transferred to a botanical garden in Georgia. There is also a big market for baobabs in Australia and South Africa.

There is concern that removal of baobabs could have a serious ecological impact as numerous species of insects, reptiles and birds rely on the trees for habitat.

Baobab fruits are also rich in vitamin C, antioxidants, calcium, potassium and fibre, which has seen them hailed as a superfood. The tree's bark also has medicinal properties and is used in beauty products.

Baobabs can withstand adverse climatic conditions. They grow in the African savannah and some tropical areas and the baobab is said to be the longest-living flowering tree on Earth.

The species is also known as the upside down tree because of its stretching canopy resembles a root system. It produces whitish flowers which bloom at night, and its edible fruit can be up to a foot long.

Recommended Stories

  • Rwanda's electric vehicle push has a faltering start

    In a developing country like Rwanda building a market for electric cars has proved challenging.

  • Anwar Ibrahim: A long-held dream to lead Malaysia

    After a decades-long quest to become premier, Mr Anwar may finally rise to the top job.

  • NATO allies may lift target to spend 2% of output on defence - Stoltenberg

    NATO allies may decide to aim to spend more on defence than their current target of 2% of national output when they meet for their next summit in Vilnius in July 2023, the chief of the alliance said on Monday. "I expect that, in one way or another, even though perhaps the 2% will be kept, it will be kept more as a kind of floor than a ceiling for defence spending," NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a visit to Spain. In response to Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014, NATO leaders pledged to reverse the trend of declining defence budgets, with allies agreeing to spend at least 2% of economic output on defence from 2024.

  • Cottingham: Europe's biggest battery storage system switched on

    The facility in Cottingham begins operating four months early to help ease UK winter power fears.

  • US, allies clash with Russia, China over North Korea tests

    The United States and its allies on Monday strongly condemned North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile test and called for action to limit its nuclear and missile programs, but Russia and China opposed any new pressure and sanctions on Pyongyang. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that the Biden administration will be circulating a proposed presidential statement, which would condemn North Korea “for all its unlawful ballistic missile launches and other dangerous and destabilizing activity," as well as call for Pyongyang to abide by U.N. sanctions banning all ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

  • King Charles welcomes South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa at start of state visit

    The monarch formally greets South Africa's president ahead of a series of official events in London.

  • Malaysia elects first ever hung parliament

    The country is left in political limbo after no coalition gains enough seats to form a government.

  • The benefits of baby-wearing — and what to know before putting your child in a sling or carrier

    Luxury baby carriers go for $750 a pop — but is baby-wearing any better than using a stroller?

  • Seoul: Kim's daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child

    The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child aged about 10, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Tuesday, as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world. On Saturday, North Korea said that Kim observed the launch of the country’s most powerful intercontinental ballistic missile -- Hwasong-17 -- the previous day with his wife Ri Sol Ju and their “beloved daughter.” State media released photos showing Kim walking hand-in-hand with a young girl clad in a white coat and red shoes past a massive missile placed on a launch truck, and watching a soaring weapon from a distance.

  • 4 Early Parkinson's Symptoms You May Be Ignoring, According to Experts

    Parkinson's disease (PD) is on the rise in the U.S., where 60,000 people are diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disorder each year, according to The Parkinson's Foundation. By 2030, the organization estimates that 1.2 million people in the U.S. will be living with PD. Currently, 10 million people worldwide suffer from the disease, which is the second-most common neurodegenerative condition after Alzheimer's. While the likelihood of being diagnosed with PD increases with age, approximately 4 pe

  • Putin channels his criticism of Russian Army through Prigozhin and Kadyrov, expert says

    Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and Wagner PMC owner Yevgeny Prigozhin – both staunchly loyal to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin – criticize the Russian military, reflecting the Kremlin’s own dissatisfaction, Russian political scientist Ivan Preobrazhenskyi said in an interview with NV Radio on Nov. 19.

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit

    King Charles III welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London on Tuesday for the first state visit of his reign, which will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort, greeted Ramaphosa during a ceremony on Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace. William and Kate, the Prince and Princess of Wales, also attended.

  • Michigan State hockey player alleges opponent taunted him with racial slurs

    Michigan State forward Jagger Joshua is disappointed with the NCAA's inaction after he alleged that an opponent taunted him with racial slurs during a game.

  • Iran reacts to IAEA's slap on the wrist with uranium enrichment boost

    Tehran, responding to a censure by the U.N. nuclear watchdog for non-cooperation, says it's now enriching uranium to 60 percent at its underground Fordo plant.

  • 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

    Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Also: 9...

  • Oklahoma lands projection for JUCO DB Kendel Dolby

    Oklahoma's big recruiting weekend hopes to pay serious dividends with recruits. The Sooners made an impression on JUCO DB Kendel Dolby. From @thatmanbryant

  • Another popular landscape shrub is headed for Pennsylvania’s banned list

    Even more plants are likely to be banned as the Controlled Plant and Noxious Weed Committee evaluates other species identified as invasive.

  • This bird hadn't been seen by researchers in over 140 years. They finally spotted it.

    The black-naped pheasant-pigeon was first – and last – observed by researchers 140 years ago, and it remained elusive until September.

  • Eerie shape recorded along Outer Banks was creature rarely seen near beach, park says

    They are “masters at camouflage,” the National Park Service says.