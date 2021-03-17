Kenya dismisses challenge to its ban on female genital mutilation

FILE PHOTO: Maasai girls arrive for the start of a social event advocating against harmful practices such as Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) at the Imbirikani Girls High School in Imbirikani, Kenya
·2 min read

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's high court upheld a ban on female genital mutilation (FGM) in a landmark ruling on Wednesday welcomed by campaigners seeking to eradicate the internationally condemned procedure.

Kenya criminalised FGM in 2011 with a punishment of three years imprisonment and a $2,000 fine, but the practice persists because some communities regard it as necessary for social acceptance and increasing their daughters' marriage prospects.

An estimated 200 million girls and women worldwide have been subjected to FGM, which usually involves the partial or total removal of the external genitalia.

The ritual is practised in at least 27 African countries and parts of Asia and the Middle East.

The court was ruling on a petition seeking to legalize FGM on the grounds that the ban is unconstitutional and that adult women should be allowed to do what they want with their bodies.

"We find that limiting this right is reasonable in an open and democratic society, based on the dignity of women," said judge Lydia Achode. "The amended petition is devoid of merit and hereby dismissed."

The petition was brought in 2017 by a female doctor, Tatu Kamau, who said that women were being harassed and arrested for undergoing FGM.

"I am disappointed," Kamau said, adding that she accepted the verdict.

One in five women and girls aged between 15 and 49 in Kenya have undergone some form of the procedure, according to the U.N. Fund for Population Activities, the U.N.'s sexual and reproductive health agency.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has pledged to end FGM by 2022, but women's rights groups say that target is not realistic due to crime and insecurity, the remoteness of many locations and high prevalence rates in some areas of the country.

(Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Nazanine Moshiri, Editing by William Maclean and Catherine Evans)

Recommended Stories

  • Georgia shooting suspect had sexual rather than racist motivations, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, the 21-year-old man who shot and killed 8 people at Atlanta-area massage parlors apparently was a frequent visitor to the establishments prior to his spree. Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said interviews with the subject revealed that his shootings may not have been racially motivated, but tied to sexual issues. Apparently the shooter wanted to “eliminate the temptation” by removing the massage parlors, which provided an outlet for his addiction, according to police.

  • Atlanta spa shootings: US on alert over possible anti-Asian American motive

    Six of eight victims at massage parlors were of Asian descentSuspect, 21, in custody after manhunt, said to deny racial motive A police officer inspects a shed outside a massage parlor where three people were shot and killed in Atlanta, Georgia. Photograph: Elijah Nouvelage/AFP/Getty Images Law enforcement authorities in cities across the US were on alert on Wednesday amid fears that a series of fatal shootings in Atlanta that killed eight had largely targeted victims because they were Asian Americans. Six of those killed at three massage parlors in the Georgia city on Tuesday were women of Asian descent, leading to fears of a racial motive. Suspect Robert Aaron Long, 21, was taken into custody after a police manhunt. On Wednesday morning, Atlanta’s mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, praised the police for their “quick work” and that “a crime against any community is a crime against us all”. She said she has been in close contact with the White House and Atlanta police as they “investigate the suspect who is responsible for this senseless violence in our city”. “My prayers are with the families and friends of the victims whose lives were cut short by these shootings,” the mayor said. Lance Bottoms added: “Yesterday was a tragic day across our state. Whether it’s senseless violence that we see play out in our streets or whether it’s targeted violence like we saw yesterday against any community is a crime against us all.” The National Asian Pacific American Women’s Forum said they are “appalled and devastated” by the killings. Sung Yeon Choimorrow, the group’s executive director, added: “We mourn with the families of these victims. We are horrified and continue to be concerned for the safety of our community members across the country as violence toward Asian Americans has escalated.” The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, said in a statement on Wednesday morning that Joe Biden had been briefed overnight on the “horrific shootings” and that White House officials had been in contact with the Atlanta mayor’s office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who was in Seoul meeting South Korea’s foreign minister, Chung Eui-yong, said he was “horrified” by the violence, which is understood to have killed four people of Korean ethnicity, and said it “has no place in America or anywhere”. He offered his “deepest condolences” to family and friends of the victims and to “everyone in the Korean community who is shaken and deeply disturbed by this incident”. Atlanta police said they had increased patrols in the area of the killings and that officers were dispatched to check similar nearby businesses. The shootings – all believed to have been carried out by a single gunman – began at about 5pm, when five people were shot at Youngs Asian Massage Parlor in a strip mall near a rural area in Acworth, Cherokee county, about 30 miles north of Atlanta. The next shooting took place at 5.50pm when police in the Buckhead neighbourhood of Atlanta, responding to a call of a robbery, found three women dead from apparent gunshot wounds at Gold Spa. While they were at that scene, they learned of a call reporting shots fired at another spa across the street, Aromatherapy Spa, and found a woman who appeared to have been shot dead inside. The suspect’s car was caught on camera in the Acworth shooting and the suspect was taken into custody in Crisp county. Lance Bottoms said the authorities think the suspect may have been in the process of trying to flee to Florida when he was apprehended, and may have been planning further attacks in that state. In New York City, the police department’s counter-terrorism bureau said it was monitoring the shooting in Georgia and would deploy additional officers to Asian communities across the city “out of an abundance of caution”. Seattle officials said they were increasing outreach to Asian Americans and community organisations across the city and police presence with police patrols and community service officers. Seattle’s mayor, Jenny Durkan, and chief of police, Adrian Diaz, labelled the killings in Atlanta an “act of hate”.“We grieve with Atlanta and for the victims and their families. We also stand together with our Asian American community against the rise of hate crimes towards Asian Americans, especially targeting Chinese Americans,” they said in a joint statement. They added: “In Seattle and across our nation, our Asian American neighbours, places of worship, and businesses have been deliberately targeted by racism, xenophobia and acts of violence related to misconceptions of Covid-19.” It follows a spike in attacks against Asian Americans nationwide since the coronavirus pandemic, which spread after initial infections in China. The US advocacy group Stop AAPI Hate received 3,795 complaints last year and said there were at least 503 anti-Asian hate incidents reported between 1 January and 28 February this year alone. The Gold Spa in Atlanta. Photograph: Dustin Chambers/Reuters Stop AAPI Hate said the shootings in Atlanta were “an unspeakable tragedy – for the families of the victims first and foremost, but also for the Asian American community, which has been reeling from high levels of racist attacks over the course of the past year.” The organisation added: “This latest attack will only exacerbate the fear and pain that the Asian American community continues to endure.” However, investigators also believe Long may have a sexual addiction and frequented the types of businesses he allegedly targeted, which the authorities described as massage parlours. “During his interview, he gave no indicators that this was racially motivated,” the Cherokee county sheriff, Frank Reynolds, said. “We asked him that specifically and the answer was no.”Such developments may not to do much to diminish fears, however. The California congresswoman Judy Chu said Asian Americans have “been facing a relentless increase in attacks and harassment over the past year” and urged people on Twitter to “condemn this violence, and help us #StopAsianHate”. Los Angeles and San Francisco, in particular, have large Asian American neighborhoods and populations.Derrick Johnson, president and chief executive of the civil rights campaign group the NAACP condemned the shootings “in the strongest possible terms”. Last week, on the first anniversary of the Covid-19 shutdown, Joe Biden condemned the rise in attacks. The president added: “It’s wrong. It’s un-American. And it must stop.”

  • In landmark ruling, Japan court says it is 'unconstitutional' to bar same-sex marriage

    A Japanese court ruled on Wednesday that not allowing same-sex couples to get married is "unconstitutional," setting a precedent in the only G7 nation not to fully recognise same-sex partnership. The ruling by a district court, the first in Japan on the legality of same-sex marriages, is a major symbolic victory in a country where the constitution still defines marriage as being based on "the mutual consent of both sexes". Following the ruling, plaintiffs and supporters unfurled rainbow flags and banners in front of the court.

  • Paralysed and in pain, Spaniard hails euthanasia law as an option

    Paralysed from the neck down after suffering a car crash at 19, Rafael Botella, now 35 and in pain, is relieved that the Spanish parliament is set on Thursday to approve a law to allow euthanasia and assisted suicide. Botella thought of ending his life when agonizing pain confined him to his bed six years ago. Despite opposition from the political right and religious groups, once signed into law, Spain will become the European Union's fourth country to legalise the practice after Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

  • Famed Metropolitan Opera conductor James Levine dies at 77

    James Levine, one of the world's most acclaimed conductors who served as music director for the Metropolitan Opera in New York for four decades before sexual abuse accusations prompted a messy exit, has died at age 77. Dr. Len Horovitz, his personal physician, said Levine died on March 9 in Palm Springs, California, of "natural causes." Levine, considered the foremost American conductor of his time and perhaps the most celebrated since Leonard Bernstein, led about 2,500 performances of more than 80 different operas since his Met debut in 1971, more than anyone else since it was founded in 1880.

  • Vatican ruling on same-sex couples prompts defiance, pain, confusion

    The Vatican's directive banning the blessing of same-sex unions has sparked defiance among some priests in Europe and left bishops perplexed on how to minister to gay Catholics. Conservatives praised the ruling, issued on Monday by the Vatican's Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, but it greatly disappointed gay Catholics, who felt their Church was becoming more welcoming under Pope Francis. "I feel vicarious shame for my Church," Johan Bonny, the Roman Catholic bishop of Antwerp, Belgium, wrote in a commentary on Wednesday in the Flemish newspaper De Standard.

  • Tourism-starved Europe charts course for summer travel

    The European Union will unveil on Wednesday plans to reopen summer travel with a new coronavirus pass intended to help revive the bloc's multi-billion tourism and leisure industries that have been pulverised by the pandemic. The stakes could not be higher for Europe's ailing tourism industry, where thousands of jobs have been shed as business closed around the continent.

  • Facebook starts to remove recommendations for political and social groups globally

    Facebook Inc said on Wednesday it is starting to remove the recommendations it gives global users for political and social issue Facebook groups, a move it has billed as turning down tension on the site. Researchers and civil rights organizations have long warned that Facebook groups, a product the company has vigorously promoted as providing places for people with common interests, like sports or music, have also been used to spread misinformation and organize extremist activity. In an interview on Tuesday, Tom Alison, Facebook's vice president of engineering, said Facebook was aggressively investing in groups.

  • Georgia spa shootings: Suspected gunman says he has a sex addiction, police say

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, is accused of shooting eight people, including six Asian women, at three massage parlors near Atlanta, Georgia. Here’s what we know.

  • Coca-Cola and Home Depot state opposition to Georgia voting restrictions

    Coca-Cola and Home Depot, two major corporations based in Georgia, expressed opposition to the state's push to restrict voting, the Washington Post reported Monday.Why it matters: After the GOP lost in Georgia's Senate runoffs, Republican lawmakers moved quickly to introduce legislation that would make it harder to vote, baselessly citing voter fraud. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCivil liberties groups have pushed corporations based in Georgia to oppose the effort, which critics say would severely impact Black voters. The state of play: After the Georgia Chamber of Commerce issued a statement Friday that emphasized its support of "accessible and secure voting while upholding election integrity and transparency," representatives from Coca-Cola and Home Depot told the Post the companies are "aligned" with the comments.Activists are pushing the companies to do more, however, noting that Black voters make up 30% of the state's electorate and consumer base.Other companies have neither endorsed nor opposed any provisions.What they're saying: "These corporations talk a big game about racial justice," Chris Baumann, vice president of Service Employees International Union, said in a statement to WashPost. "But if the companies that profit from Black and brown people claim they back all Georgians, then they have to show up now when it counts."Go deeper: Jimmy Carter "saddened and angry" by Georgia billLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Warning Signs You’re Getting Dementia, Says the Mayo Clinic

    The warning signs you’re getting dementia can sneak up on you. “The word ‘dementia’ is an umbrella term used to describe a set of symptoms, including impairment in memory, reasoning, judgment, language and other thinking skills,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Dementia usually begins gradually, worsens over time and impairs a person's abilities in work, social interactions and relationships” and “symptoms vary depending on the cause, but common signs and symptoms include” the following, says the Mayo Clinic. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 You May Have Memory Loss “…which is usually noticed by a spouse or someone else,” says the Mayo Clinic. "Often, memory loss that disrupts your life is one of the first or more-recognizable signs of dementia. Other early signs might include:Asking the same questions repeatedlyForgetting common words when speakingMixing words up — saying ‘bed’ instead of ‘table,’ for exampleTaking longer to complete familiar tasks, such as following a recipeMisplacing items in inappropriate places, such as putting a wallet in a kitchen drawerGetting lost while walking or driving in a familiar areaHaving changes in mood or behavior for no apparent reason” 2 You May Have Difficulty Communicating or Finding Words “People with the most common types of dementia, such as Alzheimer's disease and vascular dementia, usually have a mild form of aphasia,” says the NHS. “This often involves problems finding words and can affect names, even of people they know well.” 3 You May Have Difficulty with Visual and Spatial Abilities “…such as getting lost while driving,” says the Mayo Clinic. “Dementia-related visual-spatial problems include symptoms such as being unable to perceive the depth and space between objects,” says one home care company. “Seniors may also have difficulty understanding what they see, and some may experience hallucinations related to issues with their visual and spatial abilities.” 4 You May Have Difficulty Reasoning or Problem-Solving “With any type of dementia, there will likely be noticeable decline in communication, learning, remembering, and problem solving,” says Help Guide. “These changes may occur quickly or very slowly over time. The progression and outcome vary, but are largely determined by the type of dementia and which area of the brain is affected.” 5 You May Have Difficulty Handling Complex Tasks “Having dementia can make many everyday tasks increasingly problematic. People do lots of things automatically without thinking about it,” says Alzheimer’s Europe. “With dementia, simple tasks like getting dressed, having a bath or making a cup of coffee gradually become problematic – it is no longer obvious what to put on first; it is difficult to switch from the shower unit to the bath tap; the coffee machine is complicated to work out, etc. As these tasks seem so easy and obvious, it can be frustrating and embarrassing to mention it to other people. Consequently, many people with dementia struggle on, trying to hide their problems.” 6 You May Have Difficulty with Coordination and Motor Functions You may experience a “loss of ability to carry out motor tasks or apraxia,” according to UPenn. “This includes manual apraxia (e.g., inability to button a button, zip a zipper, remove the lid of a jar), oral apraxia (e.g., inability to chew efficiently), or gait apraxia (difficulty coordinating walking movements).” 7 You May Have Confusion and Disorientation “In the earlier stages, memory loss and confusion may be mild. The person with dementia may be aware of — and frustrated by — the changes taking place, such as difficulty recalling recent events, making decisions or processing what was said by others,” says the Alzheimer’s Association. “In the later stages, memory loss becomes far more severe.” 8 You May Have Personality Changes “People with dementia often act in ways that are very different from their ‘old self,’ and these changes can be hard for family and friends to deal with. Behavior changes for many reasons,” says the Weill Center for Neurosciences. “In dementia, it is usually because the person is losing neurons (cells) in parts of the brain. The behavior changes you see often depend on which part of the brain is losing cells.” 9 You May Have Depression “Identifying depression in someone with Alzheimer’s can be difficult, since dementia can cause some of the same symptoms,” says the Alzheimer’s Association. “Examples of symptoms common to both depression and dementia include:ApathyLoss of interest in activities and hobbiesSocial withdrawalIsolationTrouble concentratingImpaired thinking” 10 You May Have Anxiety “Anxiety and agitation may be caused by a number of different medical conditions, medication interactions or by any circumstances that worsen the person's ability to think,” says the Alzheimer’s Association. “Ultimately, the person with dementia is biologically experiencing a profound loss of their ability to negotiate new information and stimulus. It is a direct result of the disease. Situations that may lead to agitation include:Moving to a new residence or nursing homeChanges in environment, such as travel, hospitalization or the presence of houseguestsChanges in caregiver arrangementsMisperceived threatsFear and fatigue resulting from trying to make sense out of a confusing world” 11 You May Exhibit Inappropriate Behavior “The diseases that cause dementia can damage parts of the brain that usually stop us behaving in inappropriate ways,” says the Alzheimer's Society. “Remarks or actions of a [certain] nature can cause problems, particularly if directed at a friend or family member. However, it is important to realise that they are usually a symptom of the person’s dementia. Care home staff should know this and be trained in how to respond.” 12 You May Have Paranoia “A person with Alzheimer's may become suspicious of those around them, even accusing others of theft, infidelity or other improper behavior,” says the Alzheimer’s Association. “While accusations can be hurtful, remember that the disease is causing these behaviors and try not to take offense.” 13 You May Experience Agitation Says the Mayo Clinic: “The following techniques may help reduce agitation and promote relaxation in people with dementia.Music therapy, which involves listening to soothing musicLight exerciseWatching videos of family membersPet therapy, which involves use of animals, such as visits from dogs, to promote improved moods and behaviors in people with dementiaAromatherapy, which uses fragrant plant oils.” 14 You May Have Hallucinations “When a person with Alzheimer's or other dementia hallucinates, he or she may see, hear, smell, taste or feel something that isn’t there,” says the Alzheimer's Association. “Some hallucinations may be frightening, while others may involve ordinary visions of people, situations or objects from the past.” And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Biden and Irish premier Micheal Martin to hold online talks marking St Patrick’s Day

    Topics of conversation could include Brexit, coronavirus and Ireland’s vaccine supply issues

  • Biden says Major, his German Shepherd, is out of the dog house

    President Joe Biden says his rescue dog, a German Shepherd named Major, is being trained after an incident last week but has not been banished from the White House, adding the pet is still adjusting to life there surrounded by strangers. "Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," Biden told the ABC program "Good Morning America" in an interview that aired on Wednesday. "You turn the corner and there's two people you don't know at all and they move, and he moves to protect," Biden added, referring to U.S. Secret Service and other staff who the German Shepherd encounters at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex.

  • The Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

    The Trump Organization didn't exactly thrive during former President Donald Trump's time in office, Bloomberg reports. After compiling income and valuation numbers from Trump's own financial disclosures and the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Bloomberg found that most of his ventures took a hit in recent years, with the coronavirus pandemic, the fallout from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, and "an aging portfolio of proprieties" all playing a significant role. Since 2016, the valuation of Trump's commercial real estate business is down 26 percent, and his most valuable holding — a 30 percent stake in two skyscrapers in San Francisco and New York that makes up about one-third of Trump's fortunate — has fallen by $80 million since 2019. Trump's resorts and hotels portfolio, which includes the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., and Trump National Doral Miami, has also suffered, although Mar-a-Lago brought in slightly more money last year than it did in 2020. Golf, Bloomberg notes, has weathered the pandemic better than some of Trump's other businesses because it's outdoors and a fairly socially distant activity, but some of his courses have still lost money. Trump also loves to license his name, and his controversial nature appears to have caused problems for him in that regard. The PGA Championship will no longer be played at his New Jersey course, Florida's West Palm Beach voted to strip his name from Trump Plaza, and New York City is trying to pull his contracts to run ice rinks, a golf course, and a carousel. Finally, some of the struggles appear to be natural outcomes of holding public office. Trump could no longer be a reality television star or make movie cameos while president, so the income he used to receive from entertainment plunged, and he stopped publishing books, as well. Of course, those could be ways he'll to build back some of his lost fortune, post-presidency. Read the full analysis at Bloomberg. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governors

  • Suspect Arrested For Brutally Attacking Two Asian Men in San Francisco

    Two unprovoked attacks attributed to a single suspect in San Francisco on Monday left one 59-year-old Asian man partially blind and another, a 64-year-old Asian man, with life-threatening injuries. Danilo Yu Chang, a Chinese Filipino man living in Vallejo, suffered injuries that nearly left him blind after a man punched him multiple times in the head, reports NBC Bay Area. This is the 2nd incident involving an Asian American getting assaulted I learned about today. This one happened along Market in SF yesterday afternoon.

  • Britney Spears' single 'Everytime' tragically foreshadowed her life, and it's haunted me for 17 years

    For fans like me, the 2004 music video for "Everytime" was the first chilling sign of her struggles to come. Now everyone else has finally caught up.

  • The suspect in the Atlanta-area shootings that killed 8 people, 6 of them Asian women, is a 21-year-old white man arrested after a car chase

    Robert Aaron Long, 21, of Woodstock, Georgia, was arrested in connection to shootings at three massage parlors in the Atlanta metro area on Tuesday.

  • Police raid home of former GOP lawmaker who bragged about planting no-party candidate

    Law enforcement officials on Wednesday raided the Palmetto Bay home of former Miami state Sen. Frank Artiles, who is believed to be tied to a state investigation involving a no-party candidate who likely swayed a key Miami-Dade Senate race.

  • 'Good Morning Britain' has disastrous show as guest 'does a Piers Morgan' and quits interview

    Former "EastEnders" star Patsy Palmer said she was doing a "real Piers Morgan" as she closed her laptop during a live virtual interview.

  • Leyna Bloom becomes 1st trans woman of color in SI Swimsuit Issue

    "My spirit has reached new levels. This moment is bigger than my wildest infinite dreams," Bloom wrote of the historic moment.