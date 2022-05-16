Kenya elections 2022: Raila Odinga picks Martha Karua as running mate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Martha Karua
    Kenyan politician
  • Raila Odinga
    Raila Odinga
    Opposition leader Kenya
Martha Karua in 2013.
Martha Karua, who ran for the presidency in 2013, has been dubbed the 'Iron Lady'

One of the frontrunners in Kenya's presidential election has picked a veteran female politician and one-time rival as his running mate.

Raila Odinga named Martha Karua to the role on Monday, making her the first woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket.

Ms Karua is a former justice minister from the Central Region, which is seen as a key battleground in the 9 August election.

She also ran for president in 2013.

"I still have unfinished business with [the] presidency, so God-willing one day I will serve in that capacity," Ms Karua said last year.

Some in the press have dubbed the veteran politician the "Iron lady". She has been outspoken on corruption in the past, decrying Kenyan politics as a "rich boys club" and backing calls for the International Criminal Court to investigate the violence which broke out after previous elections.

Back in 2007 while justice minister, she accused Mr Odinga's opposition Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of "ethnic cleansing" after losing that year's disputed election. Mr Odinga called the accusation "outrageous".

In an attempt to quell the violent aftermath of those polls, a power-sharing deal saw Mr Odinga become prime minister in what some saw as a snub to Ms Karua.

Ms Karua hails from Kenya's largest community, the Kikuyu, whose support is vital in Kenya's ethnically charged elections.

For the first time in Kenya's history, no prominent Kikuyu candidates are in the running for the top office, making the choice of running mate potentially decisive.

On Sunday another Kikuyu politician, Rigathi Gachagua, was announced as the running mate of Deputy President William Ruto the other main election contender.

Kenya has one of the lowest proportions of female parliamentarians in East Africa - at just 23%.

Ms Karua, 64, is a lawyer by training who won praise before becoming an MP for her work advising human rights activists and championing wider access to clean water.

More about Kenya's elections:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya elections 2022: William Ruto picks Rigathi Gachagua as running mate

    William Ruto, a frontrunner in this year's presidential election, picks businessman Rigathi Gachagua.

  • Thousands protest against Tunisian president

    STORY: "The people want democracy" and "Saied has led the country to starvation" were two slogans chanted by the protesters who gathered in central Tunis a week after a smaller demonstration in support of the president was heldSaied has entrenched his one-man rule since seizing executive power last summer, dismissing parliament, moving to rule by decree and saying he will replace the democratic constitution through a referendum.Saied denies a coup, saying his intervention was legal and necessary to save Tunisia from years of political paralysis and economic stagnation at the hands of a corrupt, self-serving elite who had taken control of government.Meanwhile, Tunisia's economy and public finances are in crisis and the government is in talks with the International Monetary Fund for a rescue package amid widespread poverty and hardship.Saied's moves have thrust Tunisia into its biggest political crisis since the 2011 revolution that introduced democracy and triggered the 'Arab Spring', threatening the rights and freedoms won 11 years ago.He has replaced a judicial council that guaranteed judges' independence as well as the independent electoral commission, casting doubt on the integrity of both the legal process and of elections.The 2014 constitution was the result of months of intense negotiation among a broad array of political parties and civil society bodies including the powerful UGTT labor union, which has more than a million members.Saied has rejected calls for a similar inclusive dialog, saying those who opposed his moves should be barred from discussion on Tunisia's future as he prepares for a referendum on his new constitution.

  • Filmmaker: Officials arrest Iran movie industry workers

    An award-wining Iranian filmmaker said authorities raided the offices and homes of several filmmakers and other industry professionals and arrested some of them. Mohammad Rasoulof said in a statement signed by dozens of movie industry professionals on his Instagram account late Saturday that security forces made some arrests and confiscated film production equipment during raids conducted in recent days. In a separate Instagram post, Rasoulof identified two of the detained filmmakers as Firouzeh Khosravani and Mina Keshavarz.

  • Hundreds stage anti-French protest in Chad

    Hundreds of people demonstrated Saturday against France in the Chadian capital, accusing the former colonial power of supporting the country's military junta.

  • Somalia's new president elected by 327 people

    Former leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud defeats the incumbent in a vote limited to MPs.

  • Ethiopian Region Claims 7,000 Civilians Killed by Tigray Forces

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost 7,000 civilians in Ethiopia’s Amhara region were killed between June and December last year by fighters from the northern Tigray region, according to a report commissioned by the regional government.Most Read from BloombergGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of Recession$11 Trillion and Counting: Global Stock Slump May Not Be OverTerra Hasn’t Killed Crypto, But It Was a Narrow EscapeWhereabouts of Terra’s Bitcoin Reserve a Mystery After TransfersHow Omicro

  • California Republicans see chance to unseat Democratic AG

    Republicans think they have a chance this year to unseat an appointed state attorney general they say is too progressive even for California, in part because they view him as soft on crime as that issue rises in importance for voters. Two Republicans are running and so is a district attorney who gave up her GOP affiliation four years ago and is running as an independent, a label some see as more inviting to voters in a state that overwhelmingly favors Democrats.

  • Buffalo Shooter Put Name of Waukesha Christmas Parade Victim on Rifle

    REUTERSThe rifle used in the hate-fueled massacre at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday was marked up with the name of those killed in a deadly car attack on a Wisconsin parade, an incident that has been dubiously seized on by far-right extremists as an example of anti-white crime.The live-streaming service Twitch confirmed that the white gunman who shot 13 people at Tops Friendly Markets—11 of them Black—posted footage of the violence. A screenshot from that video showed white writing along the

  • Early results: Lebanon's Hezbollah suffers election losses

    Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group and its allies appear to have suffered losses in this weekend’s parliamentary elections with preliminary results Monday showing their strongest opponents picking up more seats and some of their traditional partners routed out of the legislature. Despite the apparent setback, Hezbollah and its main Shiite ally, the Amal group of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, are likely to retain the 27 seats allocated to the sect. It was not clear, however, whether the Iran-backed group and its allies would hang on to the majority they have held since 2018, when they had 71 of the 128 seats in parliament.

  • Trump uses Buffalo mass shooting to make misleading boast about lack of US deaths in Afghanistan during his presidency, video shows

    At the American Freedom Tour In Austin, Texas, Donald Trump compared US deaths in Afghanistan shortly after talking about the Buffalo mass shooting.

  • 'Hot mess' Madison Cawthorn faces judgment day in North Carolina

    In little more than a year in Congress, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., has become famous in political circles.

  • Journalists identify Russian soldier who bragged to his wife about killing civilians

    On May 13, the SBU Security Service of Ukraine released an audio intercept of a conversation between a Russian soldier and his wife, in which he was telling her about executing unarmed Ukrainian civilians.

  • In Trump-like move, Abrams campaign challenges crowd size estimate

    Size matters? With low energy around their candidate, who is running unopposed for governor, Abrams campaign questions rally crowd size estimate,

  • Melania Trump says it’s ‘sad to see’ what’s going on in US

    Former first lady Melania Trump said in an interview aired on Sunday that it is “sad to see” what is going on in the U.S. in response to a question about what she thinks of the state of the country. “I think it’s sad to see what’s going on if you really look deeply into…

  • NBC’s Chuck Todd: ‘Democrats Are in Some Serious Trouble’ for Midterms

    In a segment of NBC's Meet the Press Sunday, host Chuck Todd warned of a disaster looming for Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections.

  • Details about the sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship emerge

    An audio intercept published by Ukraine’s Operational Command South via Facebook on May 15 has shed some light on the circumstances of last month’s sinking of the Russian Black Sea Fleet flagship, the Moskva.

  • Ted Nugent Incites Violence at Trump Rally: Go ‘Berserk on the Skulls of Democrats’ (Video)

    Far-right musician perpetuates Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election being stolen at event in Texas

  • How Rich Is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

    Marjorie Taylor Greene, 47, is an American businessperson and politician who currently serves as a member of the U.S. Congress from Georgia's 14th District and is often referred to by her initials,...

  • For Many Pennsylvania Voters, Trumpism Is Bigger Than Trump

    LAUGHLINTOWN, Pa. — Michael Testa, 51, an Army veteran and handyman, drives a minivan plastered with stickers reading, “Trump Won.” He recently stood in the rain and mud for hours to attend Donald Trump’s Pennsylvania rally. He calls himself a “conspiracy realist” and said he’s one of millions who believe the 2020 election was stolen from the former president. But as he sat on his front porch in Laughlintown, a small borough of Westmoreland County outside Pittsburgh that was once home to the Mel

  • Finnish president says he was 'astonished' that Turkey's President Erdogan suggested he might block Finland's NATO application

    Sauli Niinistö suggested that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan privately told just a month ago him that Turkey was OK with Finland joining NATO