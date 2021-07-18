Kenya fuel tanker explosion kills 13 in Siaya County

·1 min read
Map of Kenya
Map of Kenya

At least 13 people have died after a petrol tanker overturned and caught fire in western Kenya on Sunday night.

The crash reportedly happened as the driver tried to avoid a head on collision with another lorry on the busy road between Kisumu and Busia.

People rushed to the scene with jerrycans to siphon off the fuel from the overturned tanker when it exploded.

Around 11 people, including children, are in hospital in a critical condition after suffering severe burns.

It took two hours for firefighters to reach the scene, near the town of Malanga in Siaya County - about 315km (195 miles) north-west of the capital, Nairobi.

"We could not get a fire engine from Siaya County since it is in Nairobi," local police chief Moreso Chacha said.

Fire crews came from a neighbouring county to help, he said.

A lorry carrying milk was travelling from Busia, near the Ugandan border, to Kisumu when it collided with the petrol tanker going in the opposite direction, the police commander explained.

Road accidents are not unusual in the East Africa nation, where lorries and other vehicles often speed along single carriage highways - some unlit at night, says the BBC's Mercy Juma in Nairobi.

About 3,000 people die in road collisions in Kenya each year.

Click here to see the BBC interactive

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to meet with Iraqi prime minister at White House

    President Joe Biden will meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi later this month in Washington, the White House said Friday. The meeting set for July 26 comes at a pivotal point in the U.S.-Iraq relationship, and amid growing concerns about more frequent attacks against U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria. There have been at least eight drone attacks targeting the U.S. presence since Biden took office in January, as well as 17 rocket attacks.

  • Why tenure is so important — yet rare — for Black professors

    In the three years between leaving NASA as a research meteorologist to landing at the University of Georgia’s atmospheric sciences program, James Marshall Sh

  • UNESCO chides Australia over Great Barrier Reef proposal

    The Chinese host of this year's meeting of the U.N, World Heritage Committee on Sunday defended the body's proposal to label the Great Barrier Reef as “in danger” against Australian government suspicion that China influenced the finding for political reasons. The committee, which is meeting both virtually and in the Chinese city of Fuzhou for the next two weeks, will consider the draft decision on Friday. “Australia, as a member state of the World Heritage Committee, should ... attach importance to the opinions of the advisory bodies and earnestly fulfill the duty of World Heritage protection instead of making groundless accusations against other states,” said Tian Xuejun, the Chinese vice minister of education and the president of this year's session.

  • Revealed: Independent Sage is run by Left-wing group including anti-Brexit activists

    An "independent" group of scientists that regularly criticises the Government for not introducing tougher Covid-19 restrictions is being run by a body which boasted last week that it is "good at creating havoc" and was founded by an activist journalist accused of peddling conspiracy theories about Brexit, The Telegraph can disclose. The Citizens, founded by Carole Cadwalladr, describes itself as "founders and producers" of Independent Sage, a committee of academics that claims to "provide indepe

  • GB News drafts in Nigel Farage to halt ratings freefall

    Nigel Farage has been drafted in to help save GB News, as the new channel attempts to reverse plummeting ratings. The former Brexit Party leader will host an hour-long primetime show from Monday to Thursday at 7pm, starting next week. Other shows will be trimmed back in duration so he will not replace any current presenters. "I will not be taking the knee on this show," Mr Farage vowed. His arrival on a permanent basis at the station comes days after the broadcaster’s director of programming rep

  • Biden pledges appeal of 'deeply disappointing' DACA ruling

    President Joe Biden said Saturday that the Justice Department intends to appeal a federal judge's ruling deeming illegal an Obama-era program that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and he renewed his calls for Congress to create a permanent solution. Many of the recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” have now been in the U.S. for a decade or longer.

  • Family: Palestinian Authority covering up critic's death

    The family of a political activist who died in the custody of Palestinian security forces last month on Saturday accused the Palestinian Authority of trying to cover up his death. Relatives of Nazir Banat said they still have not received a document with an official cause of death and said the Palestinian Authority has made efforts to settle the matter out of court. Nazir Banat was an outspoken critic of the Palestinian Authority who called on Western nations to stop providing aid to the PA due to human rights violations and growing authoritarianism.

  • Dozens treated after chemical leak at Texas water park

    A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens suffering from minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals following the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. KPRC-TV reports that some of those who became sick were children, including a 3-year-old who was hospitalized in stable condition.

  • Opinion: The pope cracks down on the Latin Mass, putting traditionalists in a bind

    Pope Francis reverses a decision by his predecessor.

  • Martine Moïse, wife of slain president, returns to Haiti

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Martine Moïse, the wife of Haiti’s assassinated president who was injured in the July 7 attack at their private home, returned to the Caribbean nation on Saturday following her release from a Miami hospital. Martine Moïse disembarked the flight at the Port-au-Prince airport wearing a black dress, a black bulletproof jacket, a black face mask, and her right arm in a black sling as she slowly walked down the steps of what appeared to be a private plan one by one. Earlier this week, she tweeted from the Miami hospital that she could not believe her husband, Jovenel Moïse, was gone "without saying a last word,” she wrote.

  • South African says riots over Zuma jailing pre-planned - Cyril Ramaphosa

    At least 212 people are now known to have died in unrest sparked by the jailing of Jacob Zuma.

  • Just 7% of our DNA is unique to modern humans, study shows

    Scientists have taken another step toward solving an enduring mystery with a new tool that may allow for more precise comparisons between the DNA of modern humans and that of our extinct ancestors. “That's a pretty small percentage," said Nathan Schaefer, a University of California computational biologist and co-author of the new paper. “This kind of finding is why scientists are turning away from thinking that we humans are so vastly different from Neanderthals.”

  • South Africa Zuma riots: What's behind the violence and looting?

    Some analysts say the violence wasn't spontaneous anger but a deliberate strategy of sabotage.

  • Watch: Inside an Insanely Detailed Lego Model of the World’s Largest Passenger Plane—With 40,000 Pieces

    It comes complete with a luxe onboard lounge and working first-class suites, of course.

  • ‘Not Since World War II’: How a 4th-Generation Car Dealer Is Handling a Historic Price Storm

    HARLINGEN, Texas—Jacob Boggus has never seen anything like this. The general manager of a Ford dealership in the Rio Grande Valley has been in the auto business for a decade, but the dealership has been in his family since 1933. Consumer Price Index figures released this week showed the largest one-month jump in prices since June 2008.

  • Woman says her boat had problems before Iowa ride accident

    A woman whose family went on an Iowa amusement ride shortly before an accident that killed an 11-year-old boy and critically injured his brother said Friday her boat also had problems floating properly and felt unsafe. Amber Estrada, 31, said the boat carrying her and her husband, their three children and nephew at times struck and dragged along the bottom of the manmade river on the Raging River ride at Adventureland Park in Altoona on July 3. Estrada, of Eagle Grove, Iowa, said her husband told her that he felt scared and wanted to get off the ride.

  • A Russian passenger plane that disappeared in Siberia has been located with all 19 people aboard still alive

    The Antonov-28 plane, operated by regional airline SiLA, had reportedly made an emergency landing after an engine failed.

  • 9 of the coolest products you can buy to soup up your Tesla

    From turning your Tesla into a bed to making your accelerator look sleek, here are some items to consider.

  • Tesla launches subscription service for advanced driver assistance software

    BERKELEY, California (Reuters) -Tesla Inc said on Saturday it has introduced an option for some customers to subscribe to its advanced driver assistance software, dubbed "Full Self-Driving capability", for $199 per month, instead of paying $10,000 upfront. Tesla has previously said its subscription service would generate recurring revenue and expand the customer base for pricy features including lane changing on highways and parking assistance. Tesla's CFO Zachary Kirkhorn said in April that its planned subscription service would generate recurring revenue for the company, although "there could be a period of time in which cash reduces in the near term."

  • Angier woman dies after being struck in hospital parking deck

    Police said an Angier woman tripped over a speed hump in a hospital parking deck and was struck by a driver. She was dragged 100 feet and did not survive her injuries.