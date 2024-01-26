Kenya high court blocks sending cops to Haiti, jeopardizing international effort to fight gangs

Kenya’s High Court ruled Friday that the East African nation cannot deploy 1,000 police officers to help Haiti fight criminal gangs, sending a devastating blow to supporters of an armed intervention into the country to help its national police.

The High Court in Nairobi made the decision Friday after hearing a constitutional legal challenge to the plan, which had the support of the United Nations. The court ruled that only members of the military can be sent out of the country to participate in foreign operations like the one proposed for Haiti. The country’s National Security Council, the court said, lacks legal authority to send police officers outside of Kenya.

The decision raises serious questions about the international push to help Haiti, and what comes next. Kenyan President William Ruto first volunteered his East African nation to lead an international effort to help Haiti in July. In a speech before the United Nations two months later, he called on the U.N. Security Council to approve a resolution penned by the United States and Ecuador approving the deployment.

But after the Security Council passed the resolution for a non-U.N. multinational armed force, the High Court in Kenya put a hold on the deployment until it could hear the challenge.

The decision Friday comes a day after the Security Council expressed concerns about the spreading violence in the troubled Caribbean nation and representatives from member nations, including Haiti’s foreign minister, Jean Victor Geneus, pleaded for the rapid deployment of the Multinational Security Support mission. The situation, he said, has gotten sadder and bleaker with the security and humanitarian situation deteriorating.

“The Haitian people can’t take it anymore,” Geneus said.

Last year, Haiti saw gang-related killings double, he said, to at least 5,000 people and kidnappings soared to more than 2,900. As many as 37 police officers were killed by gangs.

“In our country, statistics are sometimes problematic, and so the reality is probably worse,” Geneus said. “The situation has prompted over 200,000 people to become internally displaced; they’ve fled their neighborhoods, their homes, which are sometimes being settled by the gangs.”

In addition to escalating gang violence and kidnappings, a former rebel leader and convicted felon who 20 years ago launched a violent coup against the president has launched “a revolution” to oust current Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Guy Philippe is demanding the resignation of Henry, who has been governing since President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated on July 7, 2021 inside his bedroom in the hills above Port-au-Prince. Earlier this week, Philippe’s supporters marched through the streets of Haiti’s Central Plateau shutting down government offices. They are attempting to make their way into Port-au-Prince by crossing gang-controlled territory.

On Thursday, the Dominican Republic expressed concerns about Philippe’s tactics during the Security Council’s session on Haiti. Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez, pleading for the rapid deployment of a force to help Haiti, said “the situation has been ripe for the emergence of new political movers who, putting themselves forward as messiahs, are acting opportunistically and are damaging and destabilizing as the gangs.

“These sectors have gone so far as to call for an insurrection and for civil disobedience,” Alvarez said. “We firmly reject these extremely harmful influences for Haitian democracy.”

But much of the focus at the U.N. meeting was on the armed gangs, with representatives insisting that to confront the challenges in Haiti and put an end to the violence, the multinational security support mission must be deployed as soon as possible. They argued that any delay in the deployment threatens any opportunity for the restoration of security to Haiti.

The effort to send a multinational force to Haiti was led by the United States, which was seeking a way to avoid sending another U.N. peacekeeping mission to Haiti. As part of its campaign to get other nations to support the measure, the U.S. stressed that it would be a law enforcement, not a military effort.

The decision by the high court in Nairobi blocking the participation of Kenya’s police raises difficult questions for supporters of the multinational force, including whether to push for the deployment of a traditional U.N. peacekeeping mission, and whether Kenya could still lead the effort using troops instead of police.