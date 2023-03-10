Kenya jails 7 foreigners for life over drug trafficking

1
EVELYNE MUSAMBI
·1 min read

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Six Pakistanis and one Iranian national who were found guilty of trafficking heroin via the Indian Ocean to Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa have been sentenced to life in prison.

The foreigners have been in custody since 2014 when they were arrested and charged with trafficking heroin worth 1.3 billion Kenya shillings ($10 million).

Each of the convicts will also be fined 3.9 billion Kenya shillings, the Mombasa court said Friday. They all have a right to appeal to the higher court.

The seven were crew members of a ship Amin Darya, also known as Al Noor, and were arrested while on board while the ship was at sea.

The ship was destroyed in an operation that was supervised by then President Uhuru Kenyatta, who reiterated the country’s strict stance against drug trafficking.

During the trial, the foreigners accused police of tampering with evidence after the ship was destroyed before the case was concluded. The magistrate, however, said the court was satisfied with the evidence retrieved before the ship was destroyed.

Police said they found 377 kilograms (831 pounds) of granular heroin, 33,200 liters (8,770 gallons) of liquid heroin and 2,400 liters (6,34 gallons) of diesel mixed with heroin.

The Kenyan public prosecutor had sought a life sentence for each of the men after the court found them guilty last month. Kenya's coast has become a transit point for drug trafficking in the East African region, according to officials.

Recommended Stories

  • Michigan State shooter's note says he felt hated, rejected

    A man who fatally shot three students and wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus left a note describing himself as being “hated,” “a loner” and an “outcast." Anthony McRae, 43, also wrote “I’m tired of being rejected,” in the note, which was dated the day before the Feb. 13 shooting and released Friday by police. McRae, who lived in nearby Lansing, had no apparent connection to the East Lansing school.

  • Kenya's announcement to expand use of landmark malaria vaccine gives hope to millions

    Kenya’s Ministry of Health has announced this week a "significant step" in the fight against Malaria as the East African nation expands its use of the world’s first-ever malaria vaccine. The malaria vaccine -- known as Mosquirix or RTS,s/AS01 -- has seen a phased introduction in the country since a 2019 pilot program was launched. Since then, over a million doses of the vaccine have been administered to children across eight of Kenya’s counties, 400,000 of which have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

  • Kenya Adopts UK-Style ‘Question Time’ to Keep Ministers Accountable

    (Bloomberg) -- Kenyan ministers will now be required to appear before the National Assembly once a week to answer questions after lawmakers on Thursday adopted a new set of rules to hold them accountable.Most Read from BloombergOne Bank Folds, Another Wobbles and Wall Street Asks If It’s a CrisisCompanies Are Telling Us the Real Reason They're Still Raising PricesPeter Thiel’s Founders Fund Advises Companies to Withdraw Money From SVBIn Biden’s Tax-the-Rich Budget, Capital-Gains Rates Near 45%SV

  • East coast African states ail from too much, too little rain

    Surrounded by miles of dried land and what remains of his famished livestock, Daniel Lepaine is a worried man. Dozens of his goats in Ngong, a town in southern Kenya, have died after three years of harrowing drought in the east and Horn of Africa. Tropical Cyclone Freddy, which has already caused 21 deaths and displaced thousands of others in Madagascar and Mozambique, is set to make landfall in Mozambique once more on Friday.

  • House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

    The House voted unanimously Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic. Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks. “The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

  • Boston nonprofit organizers charged with defrauding city

    A couple who run a nonprofit aimed at reducing violence in Boston, already charged with using the organization as their own personal bank, now face allegations that they misused COVID-19 relief funds, federal prosecutors said. Monica Cannon-Grant, 42, who founded Violence in Boston Inc., and Clark Grant, 39, were charged on Thursday in a superseding indictment with misusing funds received from the city of Boston and lying about their income in order to receive assistance intended for residents struggling to pay their rent. Grant's attorney said via email Friday that she had no comment.

  • The Kennedy Family’s Former Vacation Home on the French Riviera Lists for $33 Million

    In a Provencal style emblematic of the 1920s, this superb building stands on a hill overlooking the Côte d'Azur countryside

  • NBA-Glendale police say no charges after Morant video prompts suspension

    The two-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star previously said he planned to take some "time away" and apologized. The GPD said it was made aware of an incident involving "a prominent NBA player singing and holding what appeared to be a firearm by the butt end of a gun" at Shotgun Willies, a local club, and conducted an investigation.

  • David de Gea's dodgy kicking shows why Manchester United are in the market for a goalkeeper

    Erik ten Hag says he “can’t ignore” David De Gea’s struggles playing out from the back against Real Betis but believes the Manchester United goalkeeper’s distribution has improved.

  • Chile: Attempted $32 million airport heist leaves two dead

    An airport shootout in Chile's capital killed a security officer and an alleged robber Wednesday in what authorities said was an attempted heist of more than $32 million in cash aboard a plane from Miami. Around 10 heavily armed robbers were able to skirt security measures to reach the runway at the Arturo Merino Benítez International Airport, where a Latam airlines aircraft had $32.5 million in cash that was being transferred to an armored truck, Interior Subsecretary Manuel Monsalve said.

  • Ukraine, Romania agree to check depths of Danube canals

    Ukraine and Romania have agreed to check the depth of canals off the Danube river which Kyiv uses to export agricultural goods to try to increase the flow of traffic, Ukraine's restoration ministry said on Thursday. The Danube is an important transport route for Ukraine as it tries to export grain and other products following Russia's full-scale invasion a year ago, even though Moscow lifted a blockade of three Ukrainian Black Sea ports last July. Romania said last month it was concerned by signs that Ukraine was dredging the Bystre canal that slices through a shared, ecologically sensitive coastal region, and asked if it could check the site.

  • Tesla May 'Purposely' Limit Production of the Cybertruck

    Star automotive analyst Adam Jonas believes that the futuristic pickup truck is a 'cult car' but Tesla has other products under development.

  • My wife and I live in a 100-square-foot trailer. Our relationship has never been stronger.

    Kim Kelly Stamp and her wife prioritize their alone time, use open communication, and stay out of each other's way when living in the tiny house.

  • Pursuit suspect breaks clear of PIT maneuver, sideswiping several police vehicles

    On Thursday, police were in pursuit of a suspect originally wanted for reckless driving and DUI

  • Jenna Ortega reportedly "circling" starring role in Beetlejuice 2

    Jenna Ortega—fresh off working with Tim Burton on Netflix series Wednesday—is reportedly looking to stay in the director’s spooky wheelhouse. This is per a piece from The Hollywood Reporter tonight, which suggests that Ortega is “circling” a role in Beetlejuice 2, the sequel to the 1988 Michael Keaton horror-comedy that cemented Burton’s role as an unconventional Hollywood hit maker.

  • 'Banh MY?': Food blogger sparks outrage for whitewashing a Vietnamese dish — again

    Two years after drawing a massive backlash for putting her own spin on Vietnam's national dish, phở, food blogger Tieghan Gerard is under fire once again for tinkering with another Vietnamese favorite. This time, the influencer behind Half Baked Harvest is accused of culturally appropriating bánh mì (pronounced as “bon-mi”), a sandwich dish made with a short bread roll that is split lengthwise and filled with savory ingredients such as meats, vegetables and sauces. Bánh mì literally translates to “bread” and may also be eaten plain, often as a breakfast staple.

  • Gone in 40 seconds: Kentucky police arrest teenage suspect following $600,000 multiple car heist that took less than a minute

    The dealership's manager told local outlets he believes there were seven people involved in the theft of six cars, worth over half a million dollars.

  • Gideon v. Wainwright at 60: This is why it matters for Delaware | Opinion

    March 18 is the 60th anniversary of Gideon v. Wainwright, the landmark case that recognized a person’s right to counsel in a criminal case.

  • American dancer reveals what a day-in-the-life at Le Moulin Rouge in Paris is like

    Ever wonder what life is like for Parisian showgirls doing the cancan every night?

  • Oscars 2023: When are the 95th Academy Awards?

    Who's nominated and who will host the ceremony?