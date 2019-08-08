Kenya Backs KCB Group’s National Bank Bid Despite Valuation

(Bloomberg) -- KCB Group Ltd.’s bid to takeover National Bank of Kenya is the best available option for the state-controlled lender, acting Cabinet Treasury Secretary Ukur Yatani said after a lawmakers’ committee moved to block the deal on valuation.

The National Assembly’s Finance and National Planning committee said Wednesday NBK, as the lender is known, should consider a rights issue to boost its capitalization instead of being bought cheaply. NBK’s main shareholders, including National Social Security Fund and National Treasury, are seeking ways to recapitalize the bank reeling from a non-performing loans ratio of 49%.

“It’s our view that there’s no better option than the merger given the situation at the NBK at the moment,” Yatani said by text message.

The takeover would be another banking tie-up in Kenya this year after NIC Group Plc and Commercial Bank of Africa Ltd. proposed a merger in January. The consolidation is in line with the central bank’s aspirations for a stronger banking sector for East Africa’s largest economy.

KCB Group, the country’s largest lender by assets, seeks to acquire NBK at a valuation of 6 billion shillings ($58 million), one third below an independent assessment, according to a statement emailed by the committee’s Chairman Joseph Limo. KCB Group earlier said the deal could be concluded as early as September.

Aware of the lower valuation, NBK’s board still recommended last month that shareholders accept the bid in the absence of any other offer.

KCB Group Chief Financial Officer Lawrence Kimathi and National Bank Chief Executive Officer Wilfred Musau couldn’t immediately comment when separately contacted.

KCB Group was up 0.6% by 1:20 p.m. in Nairobi.

