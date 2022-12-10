Kenya Maasai Olympics: Hundreds gather for lion hunt alternative

Maasai youths in Kenya have come together for a sports competition, created as an alternative to the group's annual lion hunt - a traditional rite of passage.

Hundreds competed in various games in the foothills of Mount Kilimanjaro, including spear throwing, athletics and high jump.

For generations, Maasai warriors were expected to fight and kill a lion as part of a ritual centred around their transition to manhood.

But after the number of large cats began plummeting in Africa, environmentalists and the group's elders founded the so-called Maasai Olympics.

Maasai Warriors compete in a traditional high-jump competition
Maasai women wear their traditional attire to watch the games play out
A Maasai Moran falls after throwing a javelin
Maasai warriors in their traditional attire sing as they warm up before the start of the games
A Maasai Moran lifts off the ground while competing in the Javelin competition
Spectators watch as a Maasai Moran throws a javelin
Maasai spectators watch the sporting event from afar
A Maasai Woam has a go in the rungu (or Maasai traditional war-club) throwing competition
