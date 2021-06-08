In Kenya, mystery and silence over Gulen abduction

  • Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen denies any links to the 2016 coup bid in Turkey
  • Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan being welcomed by Kenyan counterpart Uhuru Kenyatta in Nairobi in 2016
  • Kenyan opposition supporters demonstrate in 2017 after Kenyatta won a presidential election re-run which the opposition boycotted
1 / 3

In Kenya, mystery and silence over Gulen abduction

Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen denies any links to the 2016 coup bid in Turkey
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Fran BLANDY
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

How did a foreign citizen disappear from Kenya's police headquarters and end up under arrest in Turkey, despite a court order banning his extradition?

A week after it emerged that Selahaddin Gulen, whose uncle is a longtime foe of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, had been forcibly returned to his country, Kenya has remained silent on the abduction and any role it might have played.

Rights activists say the incident has put the spotlight on Kenya's history under President Uhuru Kenyatta of ignoring court orders and collaborating with foreign security agencies.

Since 2016, Turkey has arrested tens of thousands of people suspected of having links with US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who is accused of masterminding a failed coup in 2016 that left hundreds dead.

According to court documents filed in Kenya, his nephew Selahaddin Gulen, 30, a US permanent resident, travelled to the country on October 17 where he was arrested at the airport after clearing immigration.

Ankara had sent out an alert to Nairobi saying that Gulen was wanted for "child molestation" and asking that he be extradited to Turkey.

His lawyers said that the alleged child molestation case was "tried and concluded with an acquittal of the applicant in 2018".

They argued that "the Turkish government is on a protracted campaign to prosecute and persecute the applicant together with his family", saying that Selahaddin's brother, sister and 62 other family members were currently imprisoned.

"Their only crime was that they were related to one Fethullah Gulen," said a court filing.

The preacher, who lives in Pennsylvania, insists he is the head of a peaceful network of charities and companies, and denies any links to the 2016 coup bid.

In March, a Kenyan judge issued orders barring authorities from deporting Selahaddin -- who was also in possession of an asylum seeker pass -- to Turkey.

- 'Forcefully seized' -

Under his bail conditions, Selahaddin had to report to the police every Monday.

According to an urgent court application filed by his lawyer Jotham Arwa on May 5, it was when he had presented himself at the main police headquarters in Nairobi two days previously that he was last seen.

Arwa accused Kenyan authorities of having "forcefully, wantonly and egregiously seized and detained the applicant incommunicado" in a "hasty and clumsy attempt to circumvent the law" and send him back to Turkey.

Turkish state news agency Anadolu said Selahaddin was brought back to Turkey by intelligence agents.

Police and immigration officials have not responded to numerous requests for comment.

Human Rights Watch's senior researcher in East Africa, Otsieno Namwaya, told AFP that in Kenya the narrative is that he was kidnapped by Turkish agents outside the police headquarters.

"Even if that were true, how did he get out of the country?"

"How do foreign agents manage to grab someone, and go out with him and take him to JKIA (international airport) and fly him outside the country? Without anyone asking questions? How can the government keep quiet on that issue?"

Namwaya said HRW planned to send a letter to the government demanding an explanation.

"The Kenyatta administration has become very notorious for collaborating with foreign security agencies and kidnapping foreign nationals who are in Kenya for security reasons," he said.

- Kenyatta vs the judiciary -

Namwaya recalled the case of two prominent critics of the South Sudanese government, lawyer Dong Samuel Luak and opposition member Aggrey Idri, who were kidnapped from Nairobi in January 2017, just days after a court blocked their deportation to South Sudan.

The United Nations said in 2019 it was "highly probable" the two men, who were taken back to Juba, had been executed by security agents.

Namwaya said HRW has heard many reports of Rwandans, Burundians, Congolese and Ethiopians being picked up in Kenya and forcibly returned to their homes, in many cases with the involvement of Kenyan security forces.

"The hostility of the Kenya government towards asylum seekers and refugees is just astonishing," he said.

"The government as it is now doesn't respect the courts at all."

Last week, the Law Society of Kenya slammed a "continuous onslaught on the judiciary by the executive" after Kenyatta criticised the judiciary for recently blocking his attempts to reform the constitution.

Kenyatta also brought up a particularly sore issue, the nullification by the Supreme Court of his election victory in 2017 over widespread irregularities.

Kenyatta later won the re-run which the opposition boycotted.

Kenya and Turkey have close ties, but in 2016 Nairobi refused to close schools linked to the Gulenist movement despite pressure from Ankara.

In 1999, Turkish services arrested the leader of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Abdullah Ocalan, in Kenya. Ocalan remains imprisoned in Turkey.

fb/np/pvh

Recommended Stories

  • Private security reassures nervous rich in Johannesburg suburbs

    As night falls over a leafy Johannesburg suburb in South Africa, private security guards step into camouflage clothing and load their rifles, preparing to set about on a night patrol.

  • France plans to oust English language from EU meetings

    France is planning to use its EU presidency to oust English as the bloc's most common tongue. When Paris takes over the rotating presidency of the EU council in 2022, French diplomats will conduct key meetings and working groups in French, with notes taken mainly in the Gallic language, and translations will not always be provided, an EU diplomat told The Telegraph. France will also dedicate more funding to giving out free language classes for diplomats who may wish to learn la langue de Molière

  • USD/INR Outlook: No Relief for Battered Rupee, Likely to Weaken Against Dollar

    There will be no respite for the battered Indian rupee over the coming year as surging COVID-19 cases amid timid economic recovery and deteriorating external position will pose downside risks.

  • 8 Easy Things You Should Do Before 8 a.m., According to a Dietitian

    Even if you don't think you're a morning person, these habits can help you start your day on the right foot.

  • The Most Beautiful Churches in the World, from Ethiopia to Brazil

    Hiking through Georgia's Caucasus Mountains is a vacation in its own right. One of the essential stops on your trek should be the Gergeti Trinity Church, a 14th-century structure that can be reached within an hour or two from the base town of Stepantsminda. Built in the 1820s in Old Montreal, Notre-Dame Basilica is a stunning example of the Gothic Revival style, featuring two soaring towers, hundreds of intricate wooden carvings, and a looming Casavant Frères pipe organ that dates back to 1891.

  • Global sting: FBI-encrypted app tricks organized crime

    A global sting involving an encrypted communications platform developed by the FBI has sparked raids and arrests around the world, delivering “an unprecedented blow” to crime gangs, law enforcement authorities said Tuesday. Operation Trojan Shield involved police swoops in 16 nations. More than 800 suspects were arrested and more than 32 tons of drugs — cocaine, cannabis, amphetamines and methamphetamines were seized along with 250 firearms, 55 luxury cars and more than $148 million in cash and cryptocurrencies.

  • 'I die every day': Hamas releases audio of captive 'Israeli soldier'

    Hamas has released an audio clip of a man claiming to be an Israeli hostage held in Gaza, a week after the leader of the Palestinian militant group said he was willing to negotiate a prisoner exchange with Israel. In the recording broadcast by Al-Jazeera Arabic on Sunday, a man’s voice says he is "an Israeli soldier held captive" by Hamas and that he “dies every day”. The authenticity of the clip has not been established, with the Israeli military saying it was investigating. Hamas, which recent

  • Military build-up on India-China border amid fears of new conflict

    When the snow melts on India's mountainous border with China it usually reveals an empty landscape of sheer ridges and plunging valleys. Border posts were once manned only by a handful of police armed with bats and clubs. But this year satellites have been able to pick up a rapid military build-up on both sides that threatens to pitch the two nuclear-armed neighbours into war. India has deployed 60,000 troops and heavy artillery to reinforce the border following clashes last year with Chinese so

  • TB Joshua: The Nigerian outsider who became a global televangelist star

    TB Joshua, who has died aged 57, was one of Africa's most influential preachers.

  • Palestinian teen bears scar of eviction battle in East Jerusalem

    Jana Kiswani, a 16-year-old Palestinian, was entering her home in the East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah when an Israeli police officer shot her in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet, her family said. Her spine fractured, the teen bears testimony to the tensions and violence surrounding an Israeli court-ordered eviction of eight Palestinian families from homes claimed by Jewish settlers. Last month, the Sheikh Jarrah dispute helped to trigger 11 days of intense fighting between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas militant group, and frequent protests and confrontations with Israeli police in the neighbourhood have kept tensions high.

  • Biden invites Ukrainian President Zelensky to Washington

    President Biden on Monday invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to visit the White House sometime this summer, according to national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

  • Jerusalem sinkhole swallows up parked cars

    Security video distributed by the Jerusalem Shaare Zedek Medical Center, showed cars falling into the sinkhole.Israeli police, backed by rescue and fire services, blocked the roads surrounding the hospital to conduct searches in the area.

  • Progressive PAC says Fox News refused to air its ad about how law enforcement were treated by rioters on January 6

    The advertisement features testimonials from officers who were injured in the riot. It criticizes GOP lawmakers for their downplaying of the riot.

  • The politics behind Netanyahu's sudden imperilment

    In three prior elections, Israel's anti-Netanyahu bloc was unable to form a coalition entirely excluding the prime minister. But this election looks different.

  • Kenya's Thandiwe Muriu: Standing out in camouflage

    Kenyan photographer Thandiwe Muriu creates striking images that celebrate and challenge her culture.

  • Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov flees Russia for Ukraine, citing arrest fears

    Dmitry Gudkov, a prominent Russian opposition politician who was held in police custody for two days last week, announced Sunday that he's left the country for Ukraine because he fears he'll be arrested. Why it matters: Authorities are moving to stamp out dissent before Russia's parliamentary elections in September, per AP — which notes leading opposition figure Andrei Pivovarov was last week jailed for two months pending an investigation into the pro-democracy Open Russia group.Get market news

  • Bosnian Serb military leader Mladic will hear final verdict in genocide case

    Appeals judges will hand down a verdict against former Bosnian Serb military leader Ratko Mladic on Tuesday, ending the last Bosnian genocide trial before the U.N. court for the former Yugoslavia. Mladic, 78, led Bosnian Serb forces during the 1992-95 Bosnian War.

  • Dems Worry the GOP Will Try to ‘Benghazi’ Jan. 6 Probe

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThe authoritative investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was never supposed to carry the adjective “Benghazi-style.”But six months after the deadly insurrection, Democrats are confronting the reality that Republicans would rather not do a full accounting of the assault on the cradle of American democracy—their workplace.Without 10 Republican votes in the Senate, the idea for a bipartisan, independent commission is now dead, and that’s

  • Why 22nd Century Group, HEXO, and Canopy Growth Stocks All Popped Today

    Marijuana stocks are growing again Monday -- with a little help from 22nd Century Group (NYSEMKT: XXII). In a pair of press releases, 22nd Century first announced that it is selling 10 million shares of stock to an institutional investor at $4 a share, in order to raise $40 million "to support the Company's strategic objectives across all of its plant franchises." Then 22nd Century announced that one of these "objectives" will be to partner with Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) to "actively explore commercial development opportunities" on tobacco and cannabis products.

  • Israel plans to shut major industrial zone in Haifa and go green

    Israel is looking to shut a major industrial zone in the coastal city of Haifa that health officials say has been hazardous for years and turn it into an ecofriendly commercial and residential hub. The plan is to phase out within a decade a number of factories, including the country's largest oil refinery, that supply much of the country's fuel products and petrochemicals used in materials like plastics and asphalt. To meet its energy needs Israel will rely more heavily on imports of refined petroleum products and will need to boost storage of vital industrial materials.