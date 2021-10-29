Kenya’s president Kenyatta: Africa is at a crossroads

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta speaks during his meeting with President Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
EDITH M. LEDERER
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta said Thursday that Africa is at a crossroads, poised on one hand to reap the economic benefits of its youthful population and economic reforms but facing the spread of terrorism and insurgency on the other that are challenging almost all 54 nations on the continent.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo pointed to multiple threats to the territorial integrity of some African countries, many civilians facing serious threats, and instability in some nations complicated by the interests of different actors not only within conflict areas but also from outside the continent.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also cited “worrying trends” in Africa -- too many countries where the military has seized power and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic which has exacerbated “poverty, inequalities and all the drivers of conflict.”

Their briefings to a virtual meeting of the U.N. Security Council on cooperation between the United Nations and the African Union shone a spotlight on the challenges and conflicts facing the continent, where less than 5% of the population has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Kenyatta, whose country holds the council presidency this month and chaired the meeting, said the aftermath of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi and split the country between rival governments, the rise of al-Qaida and the Islamic State extremist groups, “and the emergence of domestic terror groups funded by international actors pose grave socio-economic challenges for Africa.”

This has been exacerbated by a recent surge in coups “which we thought we had left behind,” and the pandemic which has reverse economic gains “and plunged a large number of Africans back into poverty that they had escaped from following the last two decades of economic growth,” he said. The effects of climate change are also “increasing social and economic fragility, and escalating resource conflicts,” he said.

Like the Cold War between the U.S. and the former Soviet Union, Kenyatta said “the vacuums" created by these negative events “have precipitated new external actors intervening, which has often further deepened the crisis and drawn in geopolitical rivals.”

“And these rivalries are unfortunately at the cost of African lives and our stability.,” the Kenyan president said.

Ghana’s Akufo-Addo pointed to what’s happening in the Sahel, the Lake Chad region, and parts of east, north and central Africa “where ongoing conflicts, the destabilizing activities of terrorists and extremists, the profiteering activities of purveyors of conflict, and the devastating effects of climate change and COVID-19 have resulted in a deadly cocktail with dire consequences for our socio-economic, political and security situation.”

In recent months, he said, some parts of Africa have seen further instability, citing the overthrow of constitutional governments in Mali, Chad, Guinea and now Sudan “as notable culprits.”

Guterres noted a host of worrying developments from coups, the continuing conflict in Ethiopia’s norther Tigray region, and the impact of COVID-19 to “a proliferation of militias” and the persistent threats of terrorism and violent extremism from al-Qaida, the Islamic State and Boko Haram.

Despite these negative trends, the U.N. chief pointed to a number of hopeful developments in Africa including a peaceful and inclusive election in Burkina Faso, and peaceful transfers of power in Niger and Zambia following presidential elections.

In his briefing, read by Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Guterres praised the African people, saying they are “determined to work relentlessly for a more prosperous, sustainable and peaceful continent.”

He cited the U.N.’s work with the African Union and others to support the cease-fire agreement in Libya and prepare for December elections and its support for AU-led negotiations on the contentious issue of the dam Ethiopia is building on the main tributary of the Nile River which Egypt and Sudan say will cut critical water supplies. He said U.N. missions and country teams in Africa also support peace initiatives and political transitions -- including in Cameroon, Chad, Congo, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan.

Kenya’s Kenyatta and Ghana’s Akufo-Addo both said the African Union has taken action aimed at preventing conflict, promoting peace and pushing back against terrorist groups. The AU’s “Silence The Guns” campaign to end conflict on the continent has been extended from 2020 to 2030.

“What has been lacking, however, is global solidarity and burden sharing,” the Ghanaian president said.

He called for stepped up U.N.-AU consultations, including to address the root causes of conflicts singling out the lack of jobs for young people and the exclusion of women, and to promote the AU’s use of preventive diplomacy.

Akufo-Addo noted that over 70% of conflict issues on the Security Council’s agenda relate to Africa and “while prevention is less celebrated, $1 spent in preventing a conflict is worth a little over 10 times its value in resolving a conflict once it’s broken out.”

Kenyatta called for bold action by the U.N., AU, and regional groups to renew Africa’s “security architecture.”

“Together, we can enable African states and regions to overcome insecurity in the Sahel, the Horn of Africa, central Africa, and in countries dealing with dangerous insurgent and terrorist groups,” he said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 22-28 October 2021

    A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.

  • Sex crime complaint filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo

    A misdemeanor complaint alleging a sex crime has been filed in Albany City Court against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Why it matters: Cuomo resigned from his post in August after an independent investigation found he had sexually harassed multiple women in violation of federal and state law. He has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCuomo's lawyer Rita Glavin issued a statement saying that th

  • Zuckerberg on the Quest 2 as a fitness device -- 'It's kind of like a Peloton'

    Facebook wants the Quest 2 to be known as more than a game console for your face. At the company's Facebook Connect developer conference, CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted the company's efforts to make the Quest a fitness platform for third-party apps like Supernatural and FitXR. "A lot of you are already using Quest to stay fit, it lets you work out in some completely new ways," Zuckerberg said in the keynote.

  • Putin exploits Europe's energy crisis

    Russia didn’t cause Europe’s current energy crisis, which has seen natural gas prices spike 5x over last year, but Vladimir Putin seems intent on using it to his advantage.Why it matters: Gas prices fluctuate with Putin's every word (they fell Thursday after he signaled supply would increase next month), and the supply crunch has been an uncomfortable reminder of Europe's reliance on Russian fuel. At least one country, Moldova, is in danger of a very cold winter if Russia turns off the tap.Get m

  • Billionaire Leon Black sues rape accuser and law firm, alleging defamation and racketeering

    Billionaire investor Leon Black has escalated his battle against a former model who accused him of rape, filing a lawsuit on Thursday accusing her and her law firm of defamation and racketeering conspiracy. In the complaint, lawyers for the former Apollo Global Management Inc chief executive accused Guzel Ganieva and the Wigdor law firm of engaging in a "criminal enterprise," including by falsely linking Black to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Ganieva sued Black in a New York state court in June, accusing him of rape and other abuse, forcing her to sign a 2015 nondisclosure agreement about their 6-1/2-year relationship, and defaming her by claiming she tried to extort him.

  • House Dems pressure Manchin to voice BBB support to comfort progressives

    The House whip operation is working to convince Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) to issue a more forceful statement in support of President Biden’s $1.75 trillion social spending plan, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.Why it matters: Vote counters in the House need help to convince progressive lawmakers to vote for the companion bipartisan infrastructure bill — and they're looking for Manchin to deliver. A deal Democrats hoped for Thursday stalled amid the intraparty standoff.Stay on top of

  • Germany to end national 'epidemic' situation next month

    The German parliament will not extend the “epidemic situation of national scope” when it expires next month, but will keep in place certain measures to check the spread of the coronavirus, lawmakers said on Wednesday. Leading members of the country's parliament, or Bundestag, said that although coronavirus infections have been rising again recently, they did not see the need to prolong the “epidemic situation” which it was first declared in March 2020 and has been repeatedly extended since then. “There will no more be school closures, lockdowns or curfews again,” said Dirk Wiese, the deputy head of the center-left Social Democrats parliamentary group.

  • Barcelona closing in on Xavi to rescue falling giants

    Barcelona are close to finalising Xavi Hernandez's long-anticipated return as coach, according to various reports in the Catalan press on Thursday, although the club's former superstar remained reluctant to discuss his likely coronation as successor to the sacked Ronald Koeman.

  • Businessman who organised flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted

    The businessman who organised the 2019 flight that killed Argentine footballer Emiliano Sala was Thursday found guilty of endangering the safety of an aircraft.

  • Prayer for kidnappers deeply rooted in mission group's faith

    When Amish gather for worship each week, they regularly sing the solemn, German-dialect hymns that their spiritual forebears composed nearly five centuries ago in a condition akin to that of 17 missionaries recently kidnapped in Haiti — captivity. Such statements may seem surprising, even callous, to those who might expect the prayers to focus on the well-being of loved ones.

  • Rival: Violent past should bar Herschel Walker from Senate

    Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Gary Black said Thursday that GOP rival Herschel Walker's history of violence against women should disqualify him from being a U.S. senator, saying that Republicans should discuss Walker's problems now to avoid fatal Democratic attacks against a flawed candidate in the fall. “If he were a member of the United States Senate today and if he had committed the acts that he’s admitted to, he would be removed from office,” Black told reporters after touring a domestic violence center in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Walker, a former football great, launched his campaign in late August.

  • Ethiopian textile industry at risk if U.S. suspends trade deal over Tigray war

    ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) -In a crowded Addis Ababa factory, Finoteselam Nigussie's needle plunges in-and-out of the gauzy white cloth she deftly guides through a sewing machine. Like thousands of other Ethiopian women, stitching shawls for export to the United States pays the 40-year-old textile worker's rent and her daughter's school fees. Now though, Finoteselam's job is in danger as the United States ponders suspending Ethiopia's duty-free market status, citing abuses and a growing famine in the war-ravaged northern Tigray region.

  • North Korea begins farming 'delicious' black swans as nation faces spiralling food shortages

    North Korea is hailing "delicious" black swans as a nutritious source of meat as it begins farming the birds on an industrial scale amid a chronic food shortage.

  • Ethiopia air strike on Tigray kills 10: hospital, rebel sources

    Ethiopia's military on Thursday carried out an air strike on the capital of the war-torn Tigray region that a hospital official said killed 10 people.

  • Wall Street Journal's Defense Of Trump's Lie-Filled Letter Backfires Badly

    The paper said it printed Trump’s falsehoods without any kind of fact check because it trusts readers “to make up their own minds about his statement.”

  • First major Second Amendment case before the Supreme Court in over a decade could topple gun restrictions

    This ruling could change the course of future firearm rights litigation. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty ImagesThe stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of the plaintiffs, which include a National Rifle Association affiliat

  • Ted Cruz Defends Parents Doing Nazi Salutes at School Board Meetings

    Fox NewsDuring a fiery Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) at one point defended parents throwing up Nazi salutes at school board meetings.Cruz, along with other Republicans, lambasted Attorney General Merrick Garland for directing the Justice Department this month to investigate the rise in violent threats against educators. That rise has coincided with right-wing media fueling fury over mask mandates and so-called critical race theory.Referencing a letter writ

  • Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell mocks GOP Rep. Madison Cawthorn for 'lying about getting into the Naval Academy'

    The pair traded barbs after Cawthorn criticized Biden's spending bill on Twitter. "What's the biggest lie a politician has ever told?" he wrote.

  • Biden briefly ‘stumbles’ during speech at McAuliffe rally, critics seize

    President Biden on Tuesday was mocked by critics on social media after briefly stumbling through a line during an Arlington, Virginia, campaign event for fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who is in a tough gubernatorial race in the state.

  • Conservative Pundit Points Out Where Real Blame For GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness’ Lies

    It’s not with the Republican grassroots, Max Boot argued in The Washington Post.