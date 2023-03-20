Kenya protests: One shot dead in pro-Raila Odinga rally

1
Natasha Booty & Ferdinand Omondi - BBC News
·1 min read
A supporter of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga of the Azimio La Umoja (Declaration of Unity) One Kenya Alliance, participates in a nationwide protest over cost of living and President William Ruto's government in downtown Nairobi, Kenya March 20, 2023
Opposition supporters are rallying against President Ruto's government

At least one person has been shot dead as police crack down on demonstrators in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Thousands have heeded the call for nationwide protests by opposition leader Raila Odinga, who claims that Kenya's last election was stolen.

Mr Odinga, who has run for president five times, also accuses the government of failing to help Kenyans tackle the "skyrocketing" cost of living.

There are reports police fired tear gas at Mr Odinga's convoy on Monday.

Roads leading to key government buildings in the capital have been blocked and the president's official residence sealed off.

Some of the fiercest scenes have been in the Kibera settlement in Nairobi - a poor neighbourhood with a strong history of supporting the opposition.

The BBC witnessed demonstrators setting up barricades and throwing stones at the police. Several arrests have been made.

"We came here peacefully, but they tear gassed us," 21-year-old Charles Oduor told the AFP news agency in another district of Nairobi.

"They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."

Riot police have also confronted protesters in the western town of Kisumu, where Mr Odinga draws a fanatical following.

Footage shared by Kenya's Standard newspaper earlier on Monday appears to show local bus operators fleeing their transport hub in central Nairobi.

Meanwhile, an opposition party in South Africa, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), has also organised anti-government protests, demanding that the president step down over the worsening economy and alleged widespread corruption.

Similar demonstrations have also been planned in Senegal and Tunisia, marking a growing rebellion against sitting presidents.

Recommended Stories

  • Kenya police out in force for opposition protests

    Kenyan riot police were out in force Monday for a day of action called by the opposition to protest the country's cost of living crisis, despite a ban on the demonstrations.Odinga said he called the demonstrations to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living and the "stolen" election in August last year.

  • Opposition Protesters Flee Tear Gas in Central Nairobi

    Protesters gathered in central Nairobi, Kenya, on Monday, March 20, after the country’s opposition leader called on his supporters to take to the streets to demand transparency on the election of President William Ruto.Footage recorded by @BarrenThoughts shows protesters running down a street in Nairobi’s downtown on Monday afternoon.Local media reported that tear gas was used to disperse protesters in the capital.Raila Odinga, the Kenyan opposition leader, had called on his supporters to take to the streets, after rejecting the election victory of President William Ruto in August last year.The protests were deemed illegal by police on Sunday, but this did not prevent unrest in the capital. Credit: @BarrenThoughts via Storyful

  • Tear gas, arrests as Kenya opposition stages protests

    Kenyan riot police fired tear gas Monday to disperse demonstrators gathered in Nairobi for a day of action called by the opposition to protest the country's punishing cost of living crisis,&nbsp;AFP correspondents said.&nbsp;The government of President William Ruto has vowed to take a tough stance over the demonstrations, which opposition leader Raila Odinga vowed would go ahead despite not receiving police authorisation.Demonstrators also hurled rocks at anti-riot police outside government offices in the capital, while about two dozen people were arrested, including two opposition MPs, correspondents at the scene said."We will be here until they run out of tear gas," said one protester, Markings Nyamweya, 27.&nbsp;In one part of Nairobi's biggest slum Kibera, demonstrators also set tyres alight, AFP journalists said."I want Kenyans to come out in large numbers and show the displeasure of what is happening in our country," Odinga, who narrowly lost last year's election to Ruto, told supporters on Sunday.Kenyans are suffering from surging prices for basic necessities, as well as a sharp drop in the local shilling against the US dollar and a record drought that has left millions hungry."We came here peacefully but they tear gassed us," said Charles Oduor, 21."They lie to us everyday. Where is the cheap maize flour they promised? Where are the jobs for the youth they promised? All they do is hire their friends."Nairobi police chief Adamson Bungei said on Sunday that police received requests to hold two demonstrations only late Saturday and early Sunday, when normally three days' notice is required for public rallies."For public safety, neither has been granted," he said.- 'Skyrocketing' cost of living -Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki warned on Sunday that anyone inciting public disorder or disturbing the peace would be prosecuted."Day of showdown," was the headline in Kenya's The Standard newspaper on Monday.Many businesses in Nairobi were shut ahead of the demonstrations, with some employers telling their staff to work from home.Odinga said he called the demonstrations to protest the "skyrocketing" cost of living and the "stolen" election last August."Since Mr Ruto was sworn in six months ago, he has continued to run the country with a lot of contempt," he said, highlighting the high cost of basics such as fuel, cooking oil, school fees and electricity.Odinga, leader of the Azimio la Umoja party, has long protested that the August election was fraudulent and denounced Ruto's government as "illegitimate".According to official results, Odinga -- who was making his fifth bid for the presidency -- lost to Ruto by around 233,000 votes, one of the closest margins in the country's history.The Supreme Court dismissed his appeals, with its judges giving a unanimous ruling in favour of Ruto, finding there was no evidence for Odinga's accusations.Ruto for his part declared that he would not be intimidated by the opposition demonstrations, saying: "You are not going to threaten us with ultimatums and chaos and impunity.""We will not allow that," he said, calling on Odinga to act in a "legal and constitutional manner".bur-txw/amu/jm

  • Tear gas fired at opposition supporters in Kenya

    Tear gas fired at opposition supporters in Kenya

  • Arrests as Kenya opposition leads anti-government protests

    At least three Kenyan legislators and several protesters have been arrested in protests in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, organized by the opposition demanding the resignation of President William Ruto. Hundreds of demonstrators spread across the city have not managed to reach the designated meeting point in the central business district as police dispersed them with teargas through the morning. The opposition called for protests against Ruto who they say was not validly elected in the August 2022 elections.

  • Football Manager: Spanish fan visits Alfreton Town for stag party

    Cristóbal Novo Gonzalvo says he follows Alfreton Town after playing with them on Football Manager.

  • Who is controversial Indian preacher Amritpal Singh?

    Amritpal Singh rose to national attention after his supporters stormed a police station last month.

  • Gloria Dea, Hollywood starlet who also blazed a trail with her conjuring act in 1940s Las Vegas – obituary

    Gloria Dea, who has died aged 100, enjoyed a brief but glamorous film career during the golden age of Hollywood; she was also the first known magician to perform in Las Vegas, when on May 14 1941 she appeared in two shows at El Rancho Vegas, a hotel-casino on what later became the Strip.

  • Nortec Appoints Mr. Cameron Bell as Vice President, Exploration

    Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2023) - NORTEC MINERALS CORP. (TSXV: NVT) ("Nortec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Cameron (Cam) Bell to the position of Vice President, Exploration.Mr. Bell is a geologist with 30+ years of experience, primarily with Vale/Inco, in both greenfield and brownfield exploration of base metals including nickel - copper - PGE and porphyry copper deposits. Previously Mr. Bell was the Regional Manager ...

  • EOS Network Ventures Commits $20M to Build Dapps and Games on EOS Blockchain

    The commitment comes ahead of next month's launch of EOS Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

  • A week on, brutal Cyclone Freddy still taxes southern Africa

    Over a week after Cyclone Freddy's second and more devastating landfall in Malawi and Mozambique and nearly a month since it battered Madagascar, the effects are still being felt as locals, officials and aid workers continue to uncover the full extent of the cyclone's destruction. In Malawi the death toll has reached 447 people, with 282 others missing and close to 400,000 people still displaced, authorities in the country said. Malawi's southern region, including the financial capital of Blantyre, was the worst affected.

  • Putin's tour of Mariupol is like a murderer returning to the scene of a crime, Ukrainian official says

    A Mariupol survivor also told CNN that Vladimir Putin's presence in Ukraine was like when a "serial killer" returns to the scene of a murder.

  • Bird flu: What is it and what's behind the outbreak?

    The current bird flu outbreak is worst ever one, and has been killing wild birds and mammals.

  • JWST captures the countdown to a supernova 15,000 light years away

    Humanity is compelled, sometimes against our better judgment, to push against boundaries and carve out new horizons. Every mountain range, apparently impassable desert, and endless ocean has fallen beneath the unstoppable force of our technology and ambition. If we can walk somewhere, we will walk there. If we must climb something, we will climb it. And if we can’t do either, we will build a machine that can. That’s how an animal which is not far removed from banging rocks together in caves can

  • Anarchy in Marseille as Macron protests turn violent

    Carnival celebrations in Marseille degenerated into violence on Sunday night, ahead of a key parliamentary vote aimed at toppling the government over its unpopular pension reforms.

  • How would you grade the Commanders’ first week of free agency?

    PFF likes the Commanders' moves thus far.

  • Selena Gomez Wears Chic Oversized Plum Coat On 'Only Murders In the Building' Set

    Selena Gomez was photographed on the set of her hit Hulu show Only Murders In The Building in Queens, NY, with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short.

  • Justice ministers meet in London to build support for ICC after Putin warrant

    Justice ministers from around the world will meet in London on Monday to discuss scaling up support for the International Criminal Court after it issued an arrest warrant last week for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC accused Putin of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine. Moscow rejects the charges, calling the move unacceptable and saying it has no legal force in Russia which is not an ICC member.

  • Arkansas book event interrupted by drag queens in 'disturbing' outfits as Kirk Cameron and guests speak

    Kirk Cameron and publisher Brave Books faced opposition in Fayetteville, Arkansas, as they held a children's book event. Drag queens in black and white blocked the views of some attendees.

  • 3 Monster Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation

    These stocks are monsters now. They'll probably be much bigger monsters over the next decade and beyond.