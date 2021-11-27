Kenya tree felling sparks anger over Nairobi's new highway

Emmanuel Onyango - BBC News, Nairobi
·5 min read
An uprooted ornamental palm tree in Nairobi, Kenya
Decades-old ornamental palm trees are among those uprooted

Rubble, bare earth and tree stumps mark the route of a super highway under construction in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, upsetting environmentalists - especially in the wake of the COP26 summit.

Rows of mainly indigenous trees that once lined the route of the new four-lane 27km (16-mile) Nairobi Expressway have been felled as construction nears completion.

Ornamental palm trees - some of them planted soon after independence from British colonial rule in the 1960s - have not been spared either.

Last year a century-old fig tree targeted for removal was saved by the president after a public outcry - but campaigners' voices about the hundreds of others have been drowned out.

A century-old fig tree in Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya
This old fig tree was spared the axe after a campaign to save it

Elizabeth Wangithi, from the Green Generation Initiative, who earlier this month was among those rallying world leaders in Glasgow to reduce the impact of climate change, is devastated by the destruction in the heart of one of the city's main thoroughfares.

"We previously geographically mapped out 200 trees marked for felling along Kenyatta Avenue alone. It's a sorry state of affairs," she told the BBC.

The devastation has already seen flocks of marabou storks and other birds that perched and nested on the trees migrate to tall buildings in the city centre.

Suspension order ignored

The Chinese-financed highway, some of which is elevated, will link the main airport in the east to western suburbs. It is intended to make it easier to cross the city and free other roads from Nairobi's notorious traffic jams.

Before the $550m (£410m) project started last year, an official environmental impact report said that more than 4,000 young and mature trees would be cut down.

It also flagged its "major negative impact" on air and water quality during construction.

Marabou storks on trees in Nairobi, Kenya
Many marabou storks nest on trees in the city

In response government officials said the Chinese contractor building it would plant trees elsewhere - five for every one felled.

But this will not be in Nairobi - and environmentalists fear such promises may not be kept.

Nature Kenya's Paul Gacheru points out that little account is taken of how old the trees being felled are - and the time it took to grow them.

"They are doing beautification. They are putting some grass, some flowers. But the value of those flowers versus the tress that have been cut cannot be equal," said Mr Gacheru.

Ms Wangithi agrees: "The developers say: 'It's OK. We'll just plant new trees somewhere else.' But this is not OK and we know in our hearts that this is not OK. Every tree in the city counts and every tree in the city must live."

Nairobi&#39;s expressway under construction
Tree stumps can be seen all along the route

This distrust has been fuelled after it came out that a section of the highway was to encroach into the city centre's Uhuru Park.

This iconic green space was saved in the 1990s by environmentalists, led by the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate Wangari Maathai, thwarting the then-ruling party's plan to build its huge HQ and shopping complex there.

The highway's design has subsequently been tweaked - but a coalition of environmental organisations, including Green Generation Initiative and Nature Kenya, went to court in June 2020 to stop the project, arguing that it had gone ahead without public consultation.

Yet construction and the chopping down of tress has continued, despite the law requiring a suspension of works pending the environment court's decision.

According to Mark Odaga, from Natural Justice - which is also part of the coalition, the problem comes down to details.

The report approving the project gave little away about how the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) would deal with the environmental impact before, during and after construction.

"A public consultation would require them to give us that information," Mr Odaga told the BBC.

Activist shot dead

Nairobi straddles forests to the west and savannah grasslands to the east, with three rivers running through it.

It is popularly known as the "Green City in the Sun", but its green spaces are being eaten up everywhere by commercial and infrastructural developments - it is not just the Nairobi Expressway to blame.

People sitting near felled trees in Nairobi, Kenya
It is the government's lack of consultation about big projects that upsets people

To the north and east, huge bypasses are being built that are spewing out red dust and rocks in already congested neighbourhoods.

To the south, a high-speed railway has been built through a national park, which activists say poses a threat to wildlife.

Trees lining roads in the suburbs have also been cut down to create space for giant billboards.

Without warning, Nairobi's Uhuru Park and Central Park were recently closed for three months - officially to be spruced up.

This has sparked consternation as photos have since emerged of building work going on there. Last year, Uhuru Gardens was similarly shut without warning - the authorities then explained it was to create a memorial area for independence heroes.

But again it is the lack of consultation that angers many residents.

And the odds are stacked against conservationists.

In July, prominent environmental activist Joannah Stutchbury was shot dead near her home in Nairobi.

The 67-year-old had been getting death threats for campaigning against the destruction of Kiambu Forest by developers eyeing the prime site on the outskirts of the city.

Critics say the government is barrelling ahead with the Nairobi Expressway because President Uhuru Kenyatta wants it finished before he leaves office - it is seen as his legacy project.

The CRBC has said it will open six months ahead of schedule in time for the elections next August.

But doubts too have been cast over whether the highway will really ease congestion in the city as motorists will have to pay a toll to use it. Some see it as a road for the rich in a city where most people use matatu minibuses to travel.

Ms Wangithi says those in government should rather keep the health of the city in mind when considering their legacy. She says green spaces are the lungs of a city - areas that are also important for the mental health of its residents.

"I'm grieving because by cutting down trees to create more space for roads, we are undermining the children's and young people's sense of agency and meaning."

More on Nairobi's super highway:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Solomon Islands violence recedes but not underlying tension

    Violence receded Friday in the capital of the Solomon Islands, but the government showed no signs of addressing the underlying grievances that sparked two days of riots, including concerns about the country's increasing links with China. Honiara’s Chinatown and its downtown precinct were focuses of rioters, looters and protesters who demanded the resignation of Sogavare, who has been prime minister intermittently since 2000.

  • North Korea bans leather coats after Kim starts new fashion trend

    North Korea has banned leather coats that copy the style of North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un, multiple sources told Radio Free Asia. Kim Jong Un popularized the leather jacket in 2019, with the clothing initially worn by rich people who could afford the pricey item. However, fake leather was soon imported so the jacket could be worn by those with less money, which frustrated the North Korean leader. "When these leather coats became popular, the...

  • Tepco finds melting of ice wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will launch remedial works at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to strengthen an ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater after testing indicated partial melting. The work could begin as early as the start of December, according to a presentation from the plant operator dated Thursday, part of a costly and troubled effort to secure the site following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami. The ice wall is intended to limit the seepage of groundwater into the plant, which has created large amounts of toxic water being stored by Tepco in tanks.

  • 'There is nothing alive on that tree': Inside a giant sequoia grove scorched by the KNP Complex fire

    Most of the giant sequoias killed by the KNP Complex fire were in a single grove, where flames may have blanketed the tops of the trees that rise more than 250 feet.

  • Report casts doubt on claim a North Korean was sentenced to death for smuggling 'Squid Game'

    A report that 'Squid Game' had been smuggled into North Korea and that citizens had been punished for watching has been questioned by another outlet.

  • Most plastic recycling produces low-value materials – but we've found a way to turn a common plastic into high-value molecules

    Bales of plastic waste destined for recycling. Koron/Getty ImagesIf you thought those flimsy disposable plastic grocery bags represented most of our plastic waste problem, think again. The volume of plastic the world throws away every year could rebuild the Ming Dynasty’s Great Wall of China – about 3,700 miles long. In the six decades that plastic has been manufactured for commercial uses, more than 8.3 billion metric tons have been produced. Plastics are light, versatile, cheap and nearly inde

  • What happens when America’s coal plants die?

    Facing economic and environmental pressures, coal plants are closing across the US, leaving communities to work out how to keep afloat The Navajo Coal Generating Station is just one of many coal plants that have closed in the last few years across the US. Photograph: Radek Hofman/Alamy When the coal-fired power plant just outside the tiny town of Nucla, Colorado, closed in 2019, it had the makings of a disaster. The plant, which opened in 1959, shut down three years ahead of schedule when it ran

  • ’Close the door sweetie.’ Watch obedient bear show off good manners in New Jersey video

    "This bear learned how to close the front door to my house."

  • Melania Trump Goes Elegant in Blue Midi Dress & Pointy Tan Pumps for Thanksgiving Charity Event

    The Palm Beach, Fla., resident, who permanently relocated from New York and Washington, D.C., looked elegant as she served her community ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday through the Be Best children's program she established as a first lady when her husband, Donald Trump, was in office.

  • Oil gushing from Nigerian wellhead blasts hopes of those living nearby

    Three weeks after the Santa Barbara wellhead failed, it is still blasting water, gas and oil across Nembe in Nigeria's Delta, littering the shoreline and water with yellow-brown clumps of waste as cleanup crews and booms struggle to contain it. Santa Barbara wellhead owner Aiteo Eastern E&P, the petroleum minister and Nigeria's president have all promised that specialist workers would quickly stop the spill. But experts say the difficulties containing it are a reminder of how the once-fertile, fish-filled creeks, mangrove swamps and waterways that crisscross Nigeria's Delta became some of the most polluted areas on the planet amid decades of energy exploration.

  • U.S. President Biden calls for intellectual property protection waivers after Omicron discovery

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday called on nations expected to meet at the World Trade Organization next week to agree to waive intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the identification of a new coronavirus variant in South Africa. "The news about this new variant should make clearer than ever why this pandemic will not end until we have global vaccinations," Biden said in a statement. "This news today reiterates the importance of moving on this (waiving intellectual property protections) quickly."

  • ‘Watch your animals.’ Video shows deer’s attack on Charlotte family’s dog

    It’s mating season — the rut — for deer, and bucks can be aggressive toward pets and their owners.

  • Top 10 Most Expensive Beanie Babies

    Beanie Babies were a hit in the 1990s, and collectors now pay huge sums, especially if they’re in mint condition. Here’s a look at the top 10 most expensive.

  • Donald Trump Is An Absolute Turkey In Viral Video Shared By Donald Trump Jr.

    Critics pointed out the irony of the ex-president's son posting the doctored "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" scene.

  • Burial Ground Under the Alamo Stirs a Texas Feud

    SAN ANTONIO — Raymond Hernandez was a boy when his grandfather would take him on walks to the Alamo, pointing at the grounds around the Spanish mission founded in the 18th century. “He’d tell me again and again, ‘They built all this on top of our campo santo,’ ” said Hernandez, 73, using the Spanish term for cemetery. An elder in San Antonio’s Tāp Pīlam Coahuiltecan Nation, he added, “All the tourists flocking to the Alamo are standing on the bones of our ancestors.” On a busy day, thousands of

  • Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

    National Geographic magazine’s famed green-eyed “Afghan Girl” has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to get her integrated into life in Italy, the statement said.

  • Michael Flynn Goes Full Tinfoil Hat With Bonkers New COVID-19 Theory

    Mysterious elites may be plotting to release a new virus because "their little plan with COVID didn't work," the former national security adviser said.

  • Philippines rejects China's demand to remove grounded navy ship

    The Philippines will not remove a dilapidated navy ship grounded on an atoll in the South China Sea, its defence chief said on Thursday, rejecting a demand by China after it blocked a mission to resupply the vessel's crew. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana dismissed China's assertion on Wednesday that the Philippines had committed to remove the BRP Sierra Madre, which was intentionally grounded at the Second Thomas shoal in 1999 to reinforce Manila's sovereignty claims in the Spratly archipelago. The Second Thomas Shoal, 105 nautical miles (195 km) off Palawan, is the temporary home of a small contingent of military aboard the rusty ship, which is stuck on a reef.

  • Amsterdam airport officials employed a herd of pigs to stop birds flying into plane engines, risking crashes and engine damage

    Pigs were used at Schiphol International Airport in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, to prevent bird strikes, which can ruin engines and injure passengers.

  • Flood damage exposes Kinshasa's unbridled urbanisation

    The water transformed a main road into a ravine. It gutted homes, exposing their innards to the world. It left a school playground teetering on the edge of a precipice.