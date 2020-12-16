'Kenyan Al-Shabaab militant' faces charges of conspiring to mount a 9/11-style attack on US

Smoke pours out of the World Trade Center after the twin towers were struck by two planes
A Kenyan member of the Al-Shabaab militant group who received pilot training in the Philippines was to appear in a US court on Wednesday to face charges of conspiring to mount a 9/11-style attack in the United States.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, is charged with six counts of terrorism-related offenses, the Justice Department said in a statement.

Abdullah, who was arrested in the Philippines in July 2019, was brought to the United States on Tuesday and was to be presented before a magistrate in Manhattan on Wednesday, the department said.

Acting Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said Abdullah obtained pilot training in the Philippines as part of an Al-Shabaab plot "in preparation for seeking to hijack a commercial aircraft and crash it into a building in the United States."

"This chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, is a stark reminder that terrorist groups like Al-Shabaab remain committed to killing US citizens and attacking the United States," Strauss said.

"Abdullah's plot was detected before he could achieve his deadly aspirations, and now he faces federal terrorism charges in a US court," she added.

According to the indictment, Abdullah attended flight school in the Philippines between 2017 and 2019 and eventually obtained his pilot's license.

While undergoing flight training, he allegedly conducted research into methods to hijack a commercial airliner and sought information on how to obtain a US visa.

Abdullah is charged with conspiring to murder US nationals, conspiring to commit aircraft piracy and other offenses. He could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Somalia-based Al-Shabaab was designated a terrorist movement by the United States in 2008.

Somalia plunged into chaos after the 1991 overthrow of then-president Siad Barre, leading to years of clan warfare followed by the rise of Al-Shabaab which once controlled large parts of the country and Mogadishu.

Al-Shabaab was driven out of the capital in 2011, but its militants continue to wage war against the government, carrying out regular attacks.

  • ‘I’m not saying they’re not a bunch of f*****s’: Biden’s deputy chief of staff pick says of working with Republicans

    Jen O’Malley Dillon became first woman to manage successful Democratic presidential campaign this year

  • Report: Of the hundreds of people invited to Mike Pompeo's indoor holiday party, a few dozen showed up

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo found out what happens when you send out 900 invitations to an indoor holiday party during a pandemic that has killed at least 300,000 Americans: not that many people show up.The Tuesday event for the families of diplomats in high-risk locations was hosted by Pompeo and his wife, Susan, in Washington, D.C. As of Monday night, only about 70 people had accepted their invitations, and even fewer showed up, two U.S. officials with knowledge of the matter told The Washington Post. Pompeo had been scheduled to speak, but canceled his address and had someone else deliver a message in his place, the Post reports.Government health officials have urged people not to attend indoor gatherings amid the pandemic, and several lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, a nonpartisan union representing diplomats, asked Pompeo to cancel the party over concerns it would be a super-spreader event. The State Department had said masks would be required and social distancing enforced; photos obtained by the Post show a masked Santa greeting children, with maskless people sitting down to eat around him.One woman, the wife of a diplomat now overseas, told the Post she RSVPed no on her invitation over worries that if she became sick, there wouldn't be anyone to take care of her children. "It was a completely irresponsible party to throw," she said.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci won't be seeing his kids this Christmas, and he wants everyone to do the same

  • Turkish 'intelligence agent' claims he was ordered to assassinate Austrian politician

    A suspected Turkish intelligence agent turned whistleblower is being held under arrest in Austria after he handed himself in to authorities claiming he had been ordered to assassinate a prominent politician. In a clear sign Austrian authorities are taking the claims seriously, the targetted politician has been under police protection since the investigation started and is not allowed to leave her home without a bullet-proof vest. Lawyers for the arrested man, Feyyaz Öztürk, an Italian citizen of Turkish heritage, will confirm only that he is being held on charges of spying for a foreign state and that he willingly turned himself in to the Austrian authorities. Prosecutors refused to comment on the grounds the investigation is ongoing. But a police report on his initial interrogation leaked to the Austrian press and seen by the Daily Telegraph reveals details of his claims, that, if proved, would raise serious concerns over how far Turkey is prepared to go to silence its critics under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — and whether it is ready to resort to assassinations on European soil. In the interrogation, Mr Öztürk claims he was blackmailed by Turkey’s MIT intelligence service into taking part in an operation to assassinate Berivan Aslan, an Austrian regional politician of Kurdish heritage. “It wasn’t important whether she got hurt or died,” he told Austrian police. The aim, he claimed, was to “spread chaos” and for Ms Aslan and others to “get the message.” He also claimed violent attacks were planned against two other politicians, including Peter Pilz, a household name in Austria and the former leader of the opposition Now party. When offered the opportunity, Daniel Mozga, Mr Öztürk’s lawyer. declined to challenge the authenticity of the leaked report. He confirmed a police interrogation had taken place shortly before it was first published by a news website run by Mr Pilz. In what has become a major embarrassment to the Austrian authorities, Mr Öztürk attempted to hand himself in at a police station in the southern city of Graz in April but was turned away because of coronavirus rules — a detail confirmed by Mr Mozga.

  • Trump faces uncertain future and legal threats after White House departure

    President Trump is leaving the White House but he is not going to do so quietly.

  • Florida man sentenced to 50 years for stabbing mom to death

    A Florida man was sentenced to 50 years in prison Wednesday for stabbing his mother to death after he got angry when she threatened to kick him out of the house. Nathaniel Shimmel, 25, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Wednesday after facing a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison. Nathaniel Shimmel told detectives from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office that he stabbed her in the throat, multiple times in the chest, and finally put the knife in her back.

  • White House lawyers reportedly warn Trump of 'legal jeopardy' if he fires FBI Director Christopher Wray

    President Trump has reportedly considered firing the director of the FBI again, but White House lawyers have tried their best to talk him out of it.Trump, NBC News reported on Wednesday, "has come so close to firing" FBI Director Christopher Wray that the White House counsel's office "warned him not to do so because it could put him in potential legal jeopardy."The White House lawyers, according to the report, "strongly" advised Trump not to fire Wray, saying that it would "risk creating the perception that a 'loyalty test' was being imposed" on the position or that Trump was firing him out of "retaliation" for not taking investigative actions he wanted. Trump previously controversially fired former FBI Director James Comey in 2017 amid the Russia probe. In October, The Washington Post reported that Trump was considering firing Wray as he expressed "disappointment" in both Wray and Attorney General William Barr that they didn't "indicate that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden or other Biden associates are under investigation" before the 2020 election. Hunter Biden revealed last week he's under federal investigation for his "tax affairs," and according to CNN, this investigation began "as early as 2018." Though Wray remains as head of the FBI, Trump earlier this week announced that Barr will resign as attorney general before Christmas. Now, NBC News reports that Trump's "advisers hope he's been persuaded against ousting Wray." More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci won't be seeing his kids this Christmas, and he wants everyone to do the same

  • New York City cathedral shooter ‘planned to take hostages’

    Luis Vasquez allegedly wrote manifesto calling on US institutions to give money to Latin American countries

  • Saudis pushing for Gulf dispute breakthrough at summit -sources

    An annual Gulf Arab summit has been put off to January while parties locked in a rancorous row that led to a boycott of Qatar work towards announcing a tangible deal, though a final resolution is likely to take longer, informed sources said. The dispute, in which Saudi Arabia and its allies severed diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Qatar in mid-2017, has seen movement with Riyadh earlier this month saying a final solution was within reach. Four sources familiar with the matter said they expected an announcement to coincide with the summit, which is normally held in December and has not grouped Qatar's emir together with leaders of the boycotting states since 2017.

  • Florida's Sun Sentinel found an odd gap in state COVID-19 deaths ahead of the election

    While looking at Florida's COVID-19 death tally, the South Florida Sun Sentinel found a pattern suggesting the state "manipulated a backlog of unrecorded fatalities" so the daily death numbers were artificially low ahead of the November presidential election, the newspaper reported Tuesday.There is a lag between the date a person dies of COVID-19 in Florida and the date the state reports the death as part of the public count. The Sun Sentinel found that with just a few exceptions, starting on Oct. 24, Florida stopped including deaths that occurred more than a month earlier in daily counts. It wasn't until Nov. 17, two weeks after the election, that these backlogged deaths were consistently included in the daily tally.These deaths have "long formed a significant part of the daily totals in Florida" because it can take some time for death reports to make it from a doctor's office to the health department, the Sun Sentinel reports. For example, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 20, the state included in its daily tallies 1,128 deaths that took place at least one month earlier. This accounted for 44 percent of the deaths that were announced over those four weeks.On Oct. 21, the state said it would start conducting additional reviews of each suspected COVID-19 death in Florida before adding it to the official count. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a supporter of President Trump, has a history of downplaying the coronavirus pandemic, and the Sun Sentinel reports he has also speculated that the death statistics in the state were inflated. The Sun Sentinel said it asked several state officials about the data patterns, including the spokesman for the Florida Department of Health, and no one would comment.Scott David Herr, a Florida computer scientist who tracks the state's daily COVID-19 data, told the Sun Sentinel "it's hard to know if there was a limitation around election time or random other things were happening. The Department of Health hasn't explained why lags have been inconsistent. When they keep changing whatever is going on behind the scenes, when the lags keep changing, that is where it gets confusing." Read more at the Sun Sentinel.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci won't be seeing his kids this Christmas, and he wants everyone to do the same

  • France's most wanted woman gets 30 years as 14 accomplices in Charlie Hebdo trial found guilty

    France’s most wanted woman, Hayat Boumeddiene, was sentenced in absentia to 30 years in prison on Wednesday at the end of a trial of 14 accomplices in the Charlie Hebdo and Hyper Cacher attacks in Paris. The verdict came a day before another major terror ruling over a botched Amsterdam-Paris train attack in which a Moroccan faces life for seeking to commit mass murder after concealing an AK-47 automatic rifle and 300 rounds of ammunition. Ayoub El Khazzani was overcome by American passengers. Several later received the Legion d’Honneur, France’s highest award. The Charlie Hebdo trial, which lasted three months, was the first since a wave of terror attacks that have hit France in the past five years and the first for France’s newly created national anti-terror prosecutor. It related to three days of horror in January 2015, during which 17 people were killed over three days of attacks in January 2015. Some of France’s most famous cartoonists were killed at the satirical magazine, which had published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed.

  • Jon Ossoff Says ICE Should Focus on Ensuring Good Wages for Illegal Immigrants

    Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Jon Ossoff said over the weekend that federal immigration agents should focus on ensuring good workplace conditions for immigrants living in the U.S. illegally rather than detaining and deporting them.At a campaign event on Sunday, Ossoff excoriated the "brutal conditions" at Georgia farms employing illegal immigrants."When federal agents arrive at one of these farms, it should be to make sure people are being paid the minimum wage, working in humane conditions," Ossoff said.Ossoff's remark was in response to a question about what he will do if elected for "Dreamers," or beneficiaries of the Obama-era program Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which allows people who were brought to the U.S. illegally as children to avoid at least temporarily deportation.“We should have gratitude for those who keep us fed, who toil in the fields, and show humanity and compassion for those who are a part of our society, but living in the shadows,” Ossoff continued. “So I will be there for you and for all Dreamers.”Over the summer, Ossoff also voiced his support for sanctuary cities, saying local law enforcement should not enforce federal immigration law."It is important that there be bonds of trust between local law enforcement and local communities," Ossoff said during an online town hall event in June. "We can't live in a society where people are afraid to call the police while someone's being assaulted in their home, because everyone's going to get their papers checked when the local PD arrives."Control of the Senate will be decided by two Georgia runoff elections on January 5 including the race between Ossoff and Georgia's incumbent GOP senator David Perdue. Democrats must win both seats in order to tie with Senate Republicans for 50 seats each, which would make Vice President-elect Kamala Harris the deciding vote in the event of a tie.

  • Trump news – live: President turns on Mitch McConnell, as ‘Harris-Biden’ cabinet nominates Pete Buttigieg

    Follow the latest updates

  • Exclusive-Suspected Chinese hackers stole camera footage from African Union - memo

    As diplomats gathered at the African Union's headquarters earlier this year to prepare for its annual leaders' summit, employees of the international organization made a disturbing discovery. Someone was stealing footage from their own security cameras. Acting on a tip from Japanese cyber researchers, the African Union's (AU) technology staffers discovered that a group of suspected Chinese hackers had rigged a cluster of servers in the basement of an administrative annex to quietly siphon surveillance videos from across the AU's sprawling campus in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital.

  • Congress getting close to a coronavirus relief deal, including smaller stimulus checks

    After months and months of negotiations, Congress may finally have a coronavirus deal.Earlier Wednesday, congressional leaders pledged to stay in Washington until they passed a coronavirus stimulus bill and a package to fund the government. But they may not have to stay late after all, as Politico reports negotiators are "on the brink" of a new coronavirus relief bill that includes direct stimulus payments to Americans. The last coronavirus relief bill expired at the end of July, and some of its unemployment provisions were set to run out at the end of December. A breakthrough in stagnating negotiations came last month as a group of bipartisan senators worked out a $760 billion relief package that Democratic leaders and some Republicans agreed to support. As of Wednesday, that package has increased to $900 billion, but details are scant, CNN reports. It will likely exclude the liability shield for businesses facing coronavirus-related lawsuits that Democrats opposed, as well as local and state funding Republicans weren't fans of. And while senators on both sides of the aisle demanded another round of stimulus checks, they may not be happy with how small they are.Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), one of the centrist senators who organized the original bipartisan bill, affirmed to CNN on Wednesday that congressional negotiators will "maybe" agree to some direct payments "in lieu of state and local" funding. He wasn't sure exactly how much the checks would be, but said they "wouldn't be more than $1,200," and would likely be in the "$500-600 range." > Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who is leading a bipartisan relief bill effort, says the deal within reach may include direct payments: > > "I know it wouldn't be more than $1,200, but I think it'll be in the probably $500-600 range." pic.twitter.com/Fb6XEPKwe8> > -- The Recount (@therecount) December 16, 2020More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci won't be seeing his kids this Christmas, and he wants everyone to do the same

  • 'Leap' in attitudes as Saudi school textbooks lose anti-Semitic and hardline Islamist content

    Hardline Islamist and anti-Semitic content has been removed from Saudi Arabia’s curriculum, according to a new report, in what researchers say marks a historic shift in attitudes in the Gulf Kingdom. A study of the latest Saudi teaching materials found that official state textbooks - distributed to 30,000 schools in Saudi Arabia and abroad - no longer contained calls for non-believers and gay men to be punished by death, nor the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that Jews control the world. Also gone were predictions of an apocalyptic final battle in which Muslims would kill all Jews, found the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), an Israel-based group that reviews teaching materials from around the world. The news comes on the back of a spate of historic US-brokered deals normalising relations between several Arab nations and Israel. Although Saudi Arabia is not among them, the study says the changes are part of a growing trend in Saudi Arabia, which has "started to allow space for the viewpoint that accepts a permanent Jewish presence in the region". Saudi officials admitted last month that parts of the curriculum were “offensive”, and signalled that reforms would continue. The state of Israel is still not officially recognised or represented on maps in Saudi schools, however. Zionism is presented as a "racist political movement" and Christians and Jews continue to be described in the new textbooks as the “enemies of Islam”, according to the study. The changes to the textbooks also saw extremist Islamist content removed, including the idea that Muslims must prepare for jihad (holy war) and martyrdom as the “climax” of their faith. Marcus Sheff, Chief Executive of IMPACT-SE, which has reviewed official textbooks since 2003, said that in previous years, lessons had been heavily influenced by Wahabbism, a puritanical form of Sunni Islam, including “very radical” content. “The latest textbooks reflect a real leap forward and an institutional effort to remove some references to hate, including anti-Semitism, jihad, and homophobia,” he said. “There is more work to be done, but these revisions are a real cause for optimism.” The United Arab Emirates (UAE), which earlier this year agreed to formally recognise Israel and establish diplomatic and economic ties, changed its own curriculum in 2016 to make it less focused on conservative Islamic doctrine. Saudi Arabia’s 35-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is privately said to be open to the possibility of joining the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco in normalising relations with Tel Aviv. But his father King Salman, 84, is a strong supporter of the Palestinian cause and remains committed to the historic boycott of Israel.

  • Pregnant woman has hands amputated and is thrown from back of truck by Mexican drug cartel for ‘being a thief’

    The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.

  • Health worker in Alaska had serious allergic reaction after Pfizer's vaccine - NYT

    A health worker in Alaska had a serious allergic reaction after getting Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing three people familiar with reports of the person's health. The allergic reaction occurred on Tuesday and the person was in stable condition after being hospitalized, the New York Times reported. It was not clear if the person had a history of allergic reactions, the report said.

  • Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors don't want him to move there. They may be able to stop him, too.

    President Trump may be refusing to concede that he's leaving the White House in January, but first lady Melania Trump and the Secret Service are reportedly busy preparing for his post-presidency life at Mar-a-Lago, his private club in Palm Beach, Florida. There may be a hitch in that plan, though: the neighbors. And thanks to legal agreements Trump signed in the 1990s, they may be able to stop him from making Mar-a-Lago his next home, The Washington Post reports.Trump's Mar-a-Lago neighbors sent a letter to the town of Palm Beach and the Secret Service on Tuesday demanding that the town notify Trump he can't reside at Mar-a-Lago because he signed away that right in 1993, the Post reports. Telling Trump he can't use Mar-a-Lago as his residence now will "avoid an embarrassing situation" in which the former president is ordered to leave after he moves in, the letter said.Trump converted Mar-a-Lago into a private club in 1993 because he needed the money and the estate was expensive to maintain, the Post reports, but in order to get approval for the transformation, Palm Beach made him sign an agreement that no club member could stay at Mar-a-Lago more than 21 days a year or seven consecutive days, among other restrictions. His attorney promised at the time that Trump would not live at Mar-a-Lago."There's absolutely no legal theory under which he can use that property as both a residence and a club," Glenn Zeitz, a nearby Palm Beach homeowner, told the Post. "Basically he's playing a dead hand." Along with the 1993 agreement, the Post reports, Trump deeded development rights to the nonprofit National Trust for Historic Preservation, pledging to "forever" give up his right to develop Mar-a-Lago or use it for "any purpose other than club use."Palm Beach has enforced the agreement sporadically, giving Trump special leeway while he served as president and frequently visited the property, but the 1993 deal could cause a special headache for the Secret Service, which strives to comply with all state and local laws in carrying out its protective duties. A Trump Organization spokesman told the Post "there is no document or agreement in place that prohibits President Trump from using Mar-a-Lago as his residence." Read more at The Washington Post.More stories from theweek.com The plan to disinfect the White House before Biden moves in is a 'huge waste of time and effort,' experts say Joe Biden still doesn't get it Fauci won't be seeing his kids this Christmas, and he wants everyone to do the same

  • EU to bring forward vaccine approval amid growing anger in Germany

    The European Union is to bring forward its meeting to approve the coronavirus vaccine to next week amid public anger in Germany over the delay. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the move on Tuesday as Angela Merkel’s government faced a growing backlash over its insistence on waiting for EU approval. A leading German economist warned the delay could cost thousands of lives, and the country’s highest-selling newspaper asked “Why the hell don’t we start vaccinating and saving lives?” A full week after vaccinations began in the UK, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is still waiting for approval in the country where it was developed, because Mrs Merkel’s government refuses to issue an urgent fast-track approval. “We are not making an urgent approval, but a proper approval,” Jens Spahn, the German health minister, told a press conference. “We said from the start that we would do it on a European and not a national basis. ‘We’ is stronger than ‘me’.”

  • ‘I’m young, Black and not all that impressed with Barack Obama’ | Opinion

    Barack Obama has spent the past several months promoting his political memoir, “A Promised Land.” But the former president’s messaging is out of touch, tone-deaf and indicative of his personal and class interests.