Kenyan breakdancers set hopes on Olympic stage

STORY: In Nairobi, Kenya, breakdancing is taking off.

Breakdancer Mzushiafrica was introduced to the art a decade ago and credits the dance for giving him direction.

“For me it was very appealing to the eye to see some of the crazy moves these people were doing. And I remember the time being very interested like, ‘I want to do this.”

Mzushiafrica is now a pillar in Nairobi's breakdancing community. He says ten years ago, little was known about breaking, which has since become recognized as an Olympic sport and will feature in the Paris 2024 games.

He now hosts workshops and events in hopes that more exposure will allow Kenya's breakdancers to make it to the Olympics one day.

However, he says the challenges to pursuing this goal are many. And he attributes it to the lack of support from the Kenyan government.

"At the moment breaking or breakdancing is in the Olympics and that would have been a very nice sport you know for government to come in and support the local breakdancing scene. But unfortunately, we do not have a dance sport federation which is what is required in Kenya for you to get support from the national Olympics committee. This was not a unique situation there is actually for all of Africa only eight countries have a federation, out of 54.”

Mzushiafrica has performed internationally – most recently in Taiwan.

But he has to rely on sponsorships and donations to attend competitions.

“The art of breaking is yet to monetize and so there is a lot of break-dancers who are really good at what they do but they are yet to make an income or to get a revenue stream from breaking."

Still, the Kenyan breakdancing community is optimistic.

Here’s professional dancer Francis Mututri.

"Since breaking has been recognized in the Olympics now a lot of people have hope. For now, I can say breaking is going somewhere, we are heading somewhere."