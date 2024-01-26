Kenyan Court Blocks Deployment of Police to Fight Crime in Haiti
(Bloomberg) -- A Kenyan court halted a government plan to send police forces to rein in powerful gangs in Haiti, saying such a deployment would be unconstitutional.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Putin Sends US Signal on Ukraine Talks, Seeing War Advantage
JPMorgan Shuffles Top Managers as Jamie Dimon Prepares Successors
US Extends Lead Over China in Race for World’s Biggest Economy
The plan “contravenes the Constitution and the law and is therefore unconstitutional, illegal and invalid,” High Court Judge Chacha Mwita ruled Friday in the capital, Nairobi. “An order is hereby issued prohibiting deployment of police officers to Haiti or any other country.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
How the West’s Favorite Autocrat Engineered Africa’s Most Dramatic Turnaround
How a Lucky Break Fueled Eli Lilly’s $600 Billion Weight-Loss Empire
AI Needs So Much Power That Old Coal Plants Are Sticking Around
Goldman, Lazard Look to Ex-Spies to Gain an Edge in Volatile World
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.