Kenyan man whipped by Chinese boss says he is still 'crying out' for justice

A Kenyan man who was whipped by his Chinese boss in 2020 is still demanding for his compensation after a court deported the suspect.

Deng Hailan, a Chinese national who worked as a chef at Chez Wou Restaurant in Kileleshwa, Nairobi, Kenya, was captured on camera whipping Simon Oseko for allegedly arriving late to work. The viral video led to public outcry in February 2020.

Hailan is seen asking Oseko where he preferred to be hit before proceeding to whip him twice on his backside.

Remember Marcus Garvey. He said, "A race without authority & power, is a race without respect." We've sold ourselves cheap to China. They don't respect for us. Watch & listen as a Chinese at Chez Wou Restaurant, Kileleshwa whips a fellow Kenyan, 2 strokes. pic.twitter.com/LjBusyXhn3

— Nahashon Kimemia (@NahashonKimemia) February 8, 2020



After the video went viral, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations from Kilimani raided the restaurant. Hailan, who did not have a work permit, was arrested. Two other chefs and a cashier were also apprehended for holding expired visas.

The Employment and Labor Relations Court previously ordered Hailan to pay Oseko 3.07 million Kenyan shillings ​​(approximately $17,677) in compensation on June 29, 2021. However, the orders have not been implemented as Hailan was deported three days after his arrest.

“What I currently have is a paper that shows I need to be paid. However, I don’t have any cash with me and it seems that my efforts have hit the wall,” Oseko said.

“The court issued the orders and even compensated my client but things are not going well,” Steven Mogaka, Oseko’s lawyer, said. “We don’t have the Chinese nationals, hence no one is available to be handed the orders.”

In July 2020, Oseko sued Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i for deportating Hailan. His suit included the Chinese government, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, Attorney General Paul Kihara and the Chez Wou Restaurant.

Oseko said the Kenyan government made a mistake by deporting the Chinese national before the case could be concluded. He claimed he suffered from indecent treatment and sexual harrasment by Hailan.

In a recent interview with Nation, Oseko said his lawyer had written a protest letter to the Chinese Embassy, but he was told they are not responsible.

“The judge awarded me the compensation and am now crying for my reward,” Oseko said.

“My lawyer says that he no longer can pursue the matter any further. The case ended in July 2021 but there is no response. I am still crying out and demanding for my compensation.”

Featured Image via NTV Kenya (left) & Nation (right)